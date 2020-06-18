A protest walk is scheduled for downtown Marshall on June 19, also known as Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States of America.
The protest, like many others throughout the nation, is in protest of police brutality and racism against persons of color. Recent protests began after the killing of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks by police.
No organization has taken credit for the protest, which is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday starting at the Harrison County Courthouse. A walk will take place from the square to the basketball courts, where food and drinks will be provided to protesters.
The protest marks the anniversary of the day, in 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston with news that the Civil War was over and all of the people who were enslaved were now free.
This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which went into effect January 1, 1863.
According to Juneteenth.com, the holiday quickly formed after 1865, and was a time for “reassuring each other, for praying and for gathering remaining family members”, with many choosing to travel to Galveston to celebrate.
For more information on the history of Juneteenth go to www.juneteenth.com/history.htm.