Over 20 people donning masks and signs attended a Black Lives Matter protest walk in Marshall on Saturday.
The march was organized by Ekuri King, of Marshall, and Eric Hendrix Jr. of Dallas, and began at Hick’s Grocery in Marshall.
To kick off the event a prayer was offered to the group by local minister Berry Stoker. Marshall Commissioner Marvin Bonner and Chris Brown with Wiley College also spoke during the event.
King said that she also invited representatives from the Marshall and Longview chapters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to speak and sign up community members who are interested in the organization during the event.
The Marshall Police Department escorted the marchers from the store to downtown Marshall, where they met at the confederate statue outside of the Harrison County Courthouse.
King said that the meeting point was meant to symbolize the group’s stance against the statue and what it represents.
The statue stands on the East side of the Harrison County Courthouse in Marshall. The monument was erected in 1905 by the Marshall chapter number 412 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The monument was dedicated January 16, 1906 on Robert E. Lee’s birthday.