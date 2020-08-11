Protesters from both sides of the controversial Confederate statue rallied at the Harrison County courthouse square on Saturday, amplifying their voices on their positions regarding the statue’s fate.
“They’re gathering in larger numbers for the wrong reason — they’re supporting hatred and ignorance,” Chris Frazier with the movement to remove the statue from the courthouse grounds said as he observed the large gathering of those from the counter-movement huddled on the east side, around the statue with Confederate flags in tow.
“For them, it’s pride and heritage,” Frazier continued, “but it doesn’t represent that for us.
“So, they need to respect how we feel,” he said. “They can place it somewhere else. We’re not even saying to destroy it. We’re saying relocate it,” he said.
Frazier was one of the speakers at the “Black Out the Square” event, hosted by Marshall Against Violence (MAV) founder Demetria McFarland and The Conversation movement founder, Tasha Williams. The event was held to continue to show the groups’ solidarity for racial equality and stand against systemic racism.
“They want to come in opposition to what we feel,” said Frazier. “We’re out here supporting and showing unity and solidarity for the right reasons.”
As both Black and white protesters, calling for the removal of the statue marched around the square to the chants of “no justice; no peace; take the statue down”, they were met with Confederate flag-waving demonstrators and pleas from community member, Susan Chamberlain, who started a petition against the removal of the statue.
“I hope (you) know once they take away things like this, they’re going to start taking away your liberty, and then they’re going to take away your freedom for free speech and then they’re going to take away the freedom for you to be able to protest,” Chamberlain said as she stood atop of the concrete wall to address a group of marchers that paused to videotape the event.
“This is just the beginning,” Chamberlain cried. “Do y’all understand that? We’re standing for your rights. We’re standing for the rights of the Constitution, of the freedom of being independent.”
Chamberlain said her relatives, who are white, were also slaves, and she doesn’t want anyone to be a slave again. She suggested that radicals were using those in the Black Lives Matter movement to convert the nation into a socialist, Communist community.
“If we become a socialist country, we are not going to have the right to protest. We are not going to have the freedom to speak our minds. We are going to be limited on what to do. The government will take over complete control,” Chamberlain said.
“We’re not racists,” she added. “I beg y’all to really find out what’s going on.
“There’s more to this than having statues and memorials removed. Look deeper into it,” she said.
Carl Pearson, a veteran and demonstrator supporting the statue, echoed Chamberlain’s sentiments, saying the removal for Confederate statues is a push for “one-world domination.”
“They’re going to put chips in us and then what are we going to do?” Pearson said. “Are you going to take a chip; the mark of the beast? I’m not going to take no chip and that’s what it’s headed to.
“We’re going there,” Pearson said.
ADVOCATES SPEAK OUT
Prior to the march, speakers calling for the removal of the statue positioned on the opposite side of the courthouse, calling for an end to systemic racism and expounding on the reason behind their fight to remove the statue.
“We’re down here doing a peaceful protest in regard to systemic racism,” said McFarland. McFarland began the petition to have the statue removed from the town square because of its painful reminder of America’s dark history of slavery and ties to white supremacy.
“We want racial equality for all and we want to see the Confederate statue and the Confederate marker removed from the historical Harrison County Courthouse,” said McFarland. “The courthouse is supposed to be a sign of justice; the courthouse is supposed to represent justice. There is no way we should have a Confederate statue on the courthouse square.
“Those are my taxpayer dollars that are supporting its standing there amongst the rose bushes on the east side of the courthouse,” she continued. “We will no longer be silent. We will be heard and we will continue to let our voices resonate.”
Quoting the late civil rights legend and Congressman John Lewis’ reflections on the tragic events of Bloody Sunday — the events that occurred March 7, 1965 as peaceful protesters were beaten by law enforcement for crossing the bridge in Selma, Alabama — McFarland encouraged protesters to “get in good trouble.”
“If you see something wrong, something that’s not right, something that’s not standing or support what you support in regards to racial equality, get into good trouble,” said McFarland.
McFarland acknowledged the solidarity and unity exhibited Saturday by both Black and white in support of her petition.
“It is so important for us to end racism, even here in Harrison County. This is our expression to show how we feel about the hate, the bigotry, the racism, the prejudice that that statue stands for,” she said.
McFarland continued her speech, asking county leaders if they were going to do their part in helping the county heal and move towards racial equality.
“We have statues being moved out of the state capitol. We have statues being moved out of Virginia, and other states,” said McFarland, referring to Confederate monuments removed from Virginia capitol last month.
“Why is it that here, in Harrison County?” McFarland questioned. “That represents nothing but hate, the dehumanization that my ancestors, your ancestors went through.”
She said enough is enough.
“You let it stand up there for 114 years, give me 114 years without it being up there. I truly feel like it’s only fair,” she said, addressing her comments to county leaders. “We’re going to continue to work until we get that Confederate statue down and we start moving towards racial healing.”
Tasha Williams, founder of “The Conversation”, a group pushing for racial equality, says she, too, is tired. Sporting a T-shirt with the statement “Tired since 1619” said her shirt says her sentiments best. 1619 marked the year the first slave ship arrived in America.
“I really think my shirt says it all, because I’m tired, but I’m tired of being tired,” said Williams.
Williams said, for her, that statue represents the 21 Black men who were lynched in Harrison County for disputing with whites.
“Their only crime was disputes with whites. So do we continue not to talk back?” she asked. “Do we continue not to use our voice? They used their voice. We are our ancestors — 2.0 — so they used their voice. We need to use ours louder.”
“We need to stand here and remember Sandra Bland, George Floyd, Atatiana Jefferson, Breonna Taylor, how do we forget Tamir Rice?” she said, naming the long list of Blacks who were victims of police brutality and systemic racism.
Williams said she, too, was a victim of systemic racism after getting no justice from a July 4 incident in which two men assaulted her with weapons while calling her racial slurs.
“How can I, a black woman, on July 4, have not one, but two men assault me with a weapon and call the police station the following Wednesday and get told the cases are closed?” she asked.
She said the police department’s dismissal of the incident made her feel like her life didn’t matter.
“If that had been a white woman with two Black men, they would’ve chased that man down the road until they caught him and found him,” Parker said. “But in Harrison County, I’m a black woman, my life doesn’t matter; (and) well I’m tired.
“I’m tired of not being able to breathe because the chains and the ropes of systemic justice have been wrapped around my neck,” said Parker. “I’m tired. I’m having to look at a statue on the other side that represents nothing but pure hatred and racism. I’m tired of no one acknowledging in Harrison County that this city was built off of the back of my ancestors.”
CALL FOR ACTION
Williams implored fellow African Americans to get involved in governmental matters, and exercise their right to vote.
“You are no longer bound. You don’t have a master. You can’t be sold. You are invaluable. Step into what your ancestors left for you,” Williams encouraged. “They left power. We don’t have to be mistreated. We don’t have to be disregarded. We can’t be told we don’t matter.”
“Even after everything I went through I’m nobody’s victim,” she said. “It just made me come out fighting more. My life matters.”
Chris Frazier applauded the women for leading the movement, and urged Black men to stand up and join them on the front lines as they peacefully protest.
“We’ve got lionesses; we’ve got strong black women,” he said.
“Tasha went to the courthouse with a petition for people to sign and take the statue down and two different people pulled guns on her. That, in itself, is enough to rally around her,” said Frazier.