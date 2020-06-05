A series of protests against police brutality and calling for justice for those in the United States who have been killed by the police have been occurring this week across Marshall.
The protests echo a national reaction against the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota who was killed during an altercation with police. All four officers involved in the event have since been arrested in Floyd’s death.
Similarly, many protests have begun to center around the recent death of Breonna Taylor by police in Kentucky. Taylor was shot by police after officers served a warrant on her house shortly after midnight on May 13, due to suspicion that she was connected to a house many blocks away that was suspected to selling drugs. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was asleep with her in bed when police came into the home.
Police officers in the case say that they identified themselves at the door, and when no one responded they entered the property and were immediately fired upon by Walker, which is when officers returned fire and killer Taylor. Walker said that the police did not identify themselves, and when he fired at officers he believed someone was breaking into his home.
Walker made a 911 call shortly after officers entered the property stating “someone just broke into my house and shot my girlfriend” according to transcripts. Charges were originally filed against Walker for attempted murder of a police officer, but those charges have since been dropped.
It is these two recent deaths, preceded by many others, that have sparked recent protests around the country, with East Texas no exception. Two protests occurred on Thursday, with Wiley College Alum organizing a peaceful march through Marshall, and a vigil for local men killed by the police at the Marshall Convention Center.
Wiley Alumni March
Eight Wiley alumni organized and participated in a peaceful march on Thursday starting at noon.
The group marched from the China House parking lot, through Marshall to the Historic Harrison County Courthouse, then through the downtown area.
The group also paused at the courthouse, to hoist their signs and chant “No Justice, No Peace” and recognize George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Community members driving through the downtown square met the group with waves of encouragement and honks.
Alicia Rule, one Wiley alum who participated in the March, said that the group wanted to organize the event to bring attention to police brutality and racism.
“We really wanted to join together and take a stand, because in East Texas these issues still exist and no one wants to talk about them, its a taboo subject,” Rule said.
The group agreed that as alum of an historic black university like Wiley College, they came to Marshall experience what an historic black college has to offer, something some of them traveled from all over the country for.
However, Jermaya Banks, another Wiley alum, said that it wasn’t until she moved to this area to attend Wiley that she really felt like she was being discriminated against.
Many members of the group shared personal experiences of microaggressions, including being followed around stores by employees, being discriminated against because of their school, and also being made to feel uncomfortable in certain places because of their race, among many others.
“This is not something that is only happening in Minnesota, or in big cities, it happens right here in Marshall, right here in East Texas, and we want that to be addressed,” Banks said.
Another member of the group Charles Mitchell said that he was there because he has a number of nieces and nephews, who he doesn’t want to see grow up in a world where they have to face these issues.
“I think what it really is, is that we grew up seeing this. We grew up hearing about police brutality and being scared and being too young to do anything. Well, I’m 25 now, and I can do something, so I am going to, I have to,” Banks said.
Marshall Convention Center
Over 70 people gathered outside of the Marshall Convention Center Thursday evening for a protest march and memorial for two men killed locally by the police, Demetrius Williams and Marcus Slade.
Williams was killed by the Harrison County sheriff’s deputies during the service of a narcotics warrant in December 2019. According to officials at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Williams’ home at 604 S. Allen St., at 11:09 a.m., to serve a narcotics search warrant to search the home.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Lt. Jay Webb with the sheriff’s office said previously that Williams was the subject of their investigation. Officials said things went awry when Williams allegedly attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle and hit a deputy in the process.{/div}
Williams was shot to death by deputies.
Marcus Slade died on Jan. 4, 2013, while in police custody after having been shocked by a taser. He was 32.
Slade’s family filed suit on Dec. 12, 2013, accusing the officers of using excessive force and battery, inflicting bodily injury. Taser International was also named as a defendant in the suit and accused of designing, manufacturing, assembling, marketing, distributing and selling a defective and unreasonably dangerous product.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne dismissed charges against the city of Marshall, three MPD police officers and former police chief Stan Spence, accused of the wrongful death of Slade in March 2015.
Protesters at the convention center began the event by taking turns speaking out about the recent national events.
Tony Bracey was present at the event. Bracey spoke up about his personal experiences as a mixed race person growing up in Marshall.
“I have experienced racism since I was a little boy,” Bracey said, “We should not be out here every day dying.”
Bracey has one underlying message though, to go out and vote.
“We need to go out and vote to change this,” Bracey said. “It has to start with us, we have to take a stand. We have the numbers, not we just need to get out there and vote for that change.”
After community members took turns speaking to the group, a march was organized from the Convention Center headed up Bell Street.
Other events
Another protest is organized for today by local group Marshall Against Violence. This protest will be held at the Harrison County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. on the East Side.
Group President Demetria McFarland said that the group will donate one canned food item for every community member to attend the event to Mission Marshall Food Pantry.
The event will also be a memorial prayer service in memory of Anthony “Boogie” Thomas, who was killed 16 years ago. Thomas’s case is a cold case in Marshall, and in his memory the group will donated goods to the food pantry.
During the protest organizers ask that the community members practice social distancing and wear their masks.