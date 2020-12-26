Provisions for JC was able to provide food this week to many families that were in need. The food giveaway took place Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Provisions for JC, which operates the JC Training Center, is normally a business full of students trying to learn and better themselves. They specialize in providing training for medical billing and coding, medical secretaries, business accounting, construction and contracting, medical insurance billing, coding for medical secretaries, medical office management and health information technology.
However, at Christmas especially, they become help for those in need including a toy giveaway and this year, a food giveaway.
“The event was great, we were able to provide four pallets of meals, as well as, one pallet of bottled water.” organizer Dr. Janet Washington said.
The meals varied two pallets containing 12 different large microwavable meals that did not require refrigeration, two pallets containing tuna salad.
“We are happy to be able to have provided for so many,” Washington said.
Debbie Gary of Farm Bureau Insurance, Sherol Allen of Solid Rock Church, Victor Lilly of 7Destiny, Kenny Lilly of Heaven’s Lilly, Roberto Garcia and Janet Washington coordinated and assisted recipients with their donations.
Anyone wanting to sponsor or volunteer should call Dr. Washington at (903) 935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com.