Provisions for JC will once again offer assistance for those in need this holiday season making sure that Christmas is full of toys, elves and everything nice.
The 17th annual Toy Giveaway will be held by Provisions for J.C., Inc. from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the J.C. Training Center.
Provisions for J.C. Inc. is a faith-based nonprofit community based organization that provides training and education to individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance. They have been offering assistance since 2003.
Each year they provide over 400 toys to individuals in the community. The toy drive is open to residents in Carthage, Hallsville, Longview, Jefferson, Linden, Waskom and Atlanta. Applying is simple as just fill out a form or email or fax a request with your name, address, contact information, number of children, gender, ages and toy suggestions to 903-935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com. The organization will contact applicants about availability and pickup.
The organization provides toys on a first come, first serve basis and they fill orders as soon as they are received.
It is highly recommended that those who wish to complete a physical application to submit by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Previously they have been sponsored by Macy’s, Walmart, Margarita Society, Debbie Gary and Farm Bureau Insurance. The sponsors below have sponsored the event since 2003 including Children’s Charity, Urban Health Systems, Clinton Blade, KiKi Love and Ronnie Shade, M.D.
Other volunteers or any other businesses that would like to partner, sponsor or participate are encouraged to contact the nonprofit.