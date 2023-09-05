The Harrison County Commissioners Court will conduct a public hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m. regarding the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-24.
The hearing will be held on the second floor of the historic 1901 Harrison County courthouse.
“Our proposed tax rate for this upcoming fiscal year, 2023 through 2024, is $0.2849 per $100 valuation. Our current tax rate today is $0.311. This is just over two cents reduction from our prior tax rate,” explained Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. “So we’ll be reducing the county’s tax rate and overall tax rate to $0.2849 (per $100 valuation).”
“The voter approval tax rate was just over the tax rate we used, so if we had gone up any higher, it would’ve required voters to approve our tax rate, so we wanted to stay below that rate and use a number that would adequately fund our county budget,” he added. “The voter-approved rate was $0.28495, so we went to $0.28490, so it was just barely under.”
In addition to the tax rate, Tuesday’s public hearing will also entertain the consideration of a tax increase. As explained in the county’s notice of public hearing on tax increase, the no-new revenue tax rate ($0.251152 per $100 valuation) is the tax rate for the 2023 tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for Harrison County from the same properties in both the 2022 tax year and the 2023 tax year.
“The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate that Harrison may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate,” the notice indicates. “The proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate. This means that Harrison is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2023 tax year.”
Harrison County officials encouraged the public to express their support or opposition to the proposed tax rate by either contacting members of the commissioners court or by attending Tuesday’s public hearing.
Additional Public Hearings
In addition to Tuesday’s public hearing, the commissioners court also set public hearings, to be held Sept. 12, to consider the county clerk’s proposed archive fee plan for the new fiscal year; the district clerk’s proposed technology fund plan; proposed salaries, expenses and other allowances for elected officials; and adoption of the 2023-24 county budget.
The proposed budget for the upcoming new fiscal year is $29,588,000 compared to last year’s $25,710,000 budget. It can be viewed on the county’s website, www.harrisoncountytexas.org.
Budget Expenses
The budget allows for a five percent raise for all employees across the board, something the court is pleased to be able to give this year.
“Last year we gave a minimal raise; it was about two percent,” said Sims. “Everyone knows inflation has been eight to nine percent, so we didn’t even cover inflation. This year, the max that we felt comfortable doing was five percent for raises for our employees. So, it still doesn’t cover inflation even this year, but it’s much better than what we were able to do last year. So, that’s our biggest expense.”
In addition to the five percent raise provided by the county, officials in the district attorney’s office and sheriff’s office will also benefit from a supplement provided by Senate Bill 22. The bill relates to the establishment of grant programs to provide financial assistance to qualified sheriff’s offices, constable’s offices and prosecutor’s offices in rural counties.
“Interestingly enough, the State Legislature passed Senate Bill 22, and that provides for additional funding for the sheriff’s office, DA’s office and some constables also met that requirement,” explained Sims. “Constables had to be predominately making traffic stops. Our constables predominately serve notices and legal documents, so they’re not traffic constables, so they didn’t qualify for that, so they just got the five percent that the county gave them. But the DA’s office and our sheriff’s office got significant increases in their salary that came from the state funds out of Senate Bill 22; so they will have very healthy increases.”
Those from the district attorney’s office who will receive the increase provided by Senate Bill 22 will include the assistant district attorneys and investigators. Those benefitting from it in the sheriff’s office include the jailers, deputies and chief deputy.
“Our assistant district attorneys, our investigators in the district attorney’s office and then in the sheriff’s office, the jailers and deputies on up to the chief got significant increases, which is great where we’ve been very short-handed,” said Sims. “It has been a huge problem for us to be shorthanded in our jails and in patrol deputies, and so this is a very timely influx of funds from the state that we needed.”
“It wasn’t just us,” he added. “The state recognized that this was happening all over all counties and all cities — they’re all struggling right now to recruit and retain deputies or policemen. So the state recognized that our police force was down and we needed to do something to address that, to attract new deputies. So, it’s really good.”
The second largest expense for this year’s budget is the purchase of a new radio communications system for first responders in the sheriff’s office that will provide seamless interoperability for all coverage areas on the system.
“That total deal is almost $4 million,” noted Judge Sims. “That’s not all this year. We’re in a portion of it this year. It’s such a big project. It’ll stretch over a couple of years, which is nice for us. We’re happy to not have to swallow that big bill all at once.”
“But as we mentioned, that will enable us to talk with the City of Marshall, which we’re not easily able to do right now,” he shared. “The City of Marshall is also doing the same thing; they’re joining in with us, going to the same system, so it’s good timing for us to both get this done — not only to serve the public better, but also for the safety of our first responders — you never know when they’re going to get in a situation and they need some immediate help and need to be able to communicate very well, very quickly.”
The new fiscal year budget also provides more funds for the road and bridge department, which is the largest department in the county.
“We’ve increased the road and bridge budget every year, and so it is going up again,” said Judge Sims, noting road and bridge’s budget will rise by $1.6 million. “We’re still trying to address the 700-plus miles we have in the county. It’s a lot of miles to address. We’ll keep the pressure on and try to not just patch roads, but we’re really trying to completely refurbish roads.”
“So we’ve added an extra $1.6 million worth of expenses,” he said “They’re replacing some equipment and we hope to do even more miles of road.”
The county judge said the use of outside third parties has been extremely helpful with that goal, so far.
“In my short time and the time I’ve even been paying attention to county government, we’ve done the most that I’ve seen using outside third parties this year,” said Sims. “If you happen to go down any of those roads, they are really nice. And we’re hopeful that is a long-term fix. It won’t just be good for a few years. It’ll be good for many years.”
Judge Sims said the county is overall pleased with this year’s proposal. He applauded department heads for continuing to be conservative with their funds.
“It’s a healthy budget. We certainly encourage all departments to come in under-budget, and they usually do,” said Sims. “It seems it’s mainly permanent improvements that maxes out their budget, but that’s good.”
“We want to keep all our offices updated and improving, and our maintenance department does a great job of refurbishing and painting, and (installing) new floors and ceilings. If you’ve been in the courthouse lately, you’ll notice almost every office has been redone. Those folks, they enjoy working in those nice, newly refurbished offices.”
Sims said they’re not done renovating offices yet. They’re excited to add the updating of the former extension office in the county annex budget to the new fiscal year budget.
“We’ll be working in the annex where the extension office was. There’s a big meeting room up,” he said, noting the meeting room was popular for hosting the annual cornbread and bean luncheon. “We want to redo that, so that we can continue to use that and have a nice space — not just for the county staff to use, but certainly if the public wants to use it. We often get requests from people if they need a space to meet, and it’ll be a great place that the public can use. And we’d also encourage them to use our new facilities out at the (former) ARC building. It’s a really nice space out there, and we want it to be put to use.”