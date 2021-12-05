Just in time for the upcoming 2022 State Primary Elections, Harrison County is moving forward in its quest to seek approval in the Texas Secretary of State’s countywide polling place program and will conduct a public hearing on the matter Tuesday.
The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. during the Harrison County Commissioners Court meeting, held at the historic 1901 Harrison County Courthouse.
“This is an exciting time for voters in Harrison County and a big step forward,” said County Judge Chad Sims.
Officials have noted previously that a countywide “Vote Center” model offers convenience to voters, allowing registered voters the opportunity to vote at any polling place on Election Day instead of being restricted to their precinct-specific locations.
Back in December 2020, the county approved to invest $730,000 for new electronic election equipment that’s not only designed to deliver a seamless election experience, but could also help move the county to its goal of a Vote Center model.
“We received new voting equipment back in February that brings significant new technology,” said Sims. “The new equipment allows multiple ballot variations to be programmed so that a person who lives in Karnack but works in Hallsville could still vote in Hallsville on Election Day.”
“This kind of voting is often called open polling or countywide voting,” he explained.
In order to implement a countywide voting system, the county first has to apply to the Secretary of State’s Office for approval.
“If the election is successful, then we would be cleared to continue to use this format,” Judge Sims said.
Sims said this type of model has always been used during early voting, but never on Election Day in the county.
“During early voting we open a number of polls across the county and any Harrison County voter can use any of the sites no matter where they live,” he explained. Thus, “this ‘new’ method really isn’t new; we just have not been able to use it on Election Day.”
The greatest benefit of a Vote Center is the convenience it provides to voters, as they could never show up to the wrong polling location, because they’ll be allowed to vote at any of the county’s polling sites on Election Day, Sims pointed out.
“We always get complaints from people who have voted in a particular place and if it changes, they may show up to vote at the wrong place,” he explained. “If we utilize this new format and a registered Harrison County voter shows up at any of our polling locations, they will be provided the proper ballot and allowed to vote.”
The county judge said having an open polling or countywide voting is especially important during this upcoming March Primary election.
“Due to the Census and redistricting there will be some changes to voting precincts. We will let people know about these changes but there are always those that don’t get the information,” the county judge said. “By going to the open polling in March, no one will show up at the wrong site.”
“This is perfect timing to use the full capabilities of our equipment and eliminate any confusion about voting locations,” said Sims. “Applying to the Secretary of State and holding a successful election is really just a formality because we already know it will work here.”
The public is invited to attend Tuesday’s public hearing to voice any concerns or support regarding countywide voting.
“There will also be a public hearing during the same commissioners court meeting regarding the new proposed voting precincts,” said Sims. “This is a great opportunity to ask questions, gain information, give input and get a better understanding on how the process works.”