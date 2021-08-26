The Harrison County Commissioners Court will conduct public hearings, beginning at 9 a.m., Aug. 31 on the new fiscal year county budget, proposed tax rate and tax increase.
“In our budget this year we’ve left the tax rate the same. It will remain at $0.354800. (per $100 valuation),” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims informed during the last commissioners court meeting.
The county has an option of adopting the proposed tax rate, the no-new revenue rate or voter-approval rate.
While the proposed tax rate is $0.354800 per $100 valuation, the no-new revenue tax rate is $0.348376 per $100 valuation.
County officials explained that the no-new-revenue tax rate is the tax rate for the 2021 tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for Harrison County from the same properties in both the 2020 tax year and the 2021 tax year.
“The proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new revenue tax rate,” county officials explained in the public notice concerning the hearing. ‘This means that Harrison County is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2021 tax year.”
The voter-approval tax rate is $0.374902 per $100 valuation. The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate that Harrison County may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate.
“The proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate,” county officials explained. “As a result, Harrison County is not required to hold an election at which voters may accept or reject the proposed tax rate. However, you may express your support for or opposition to the proposed tax rate by contacting the members of the Harrison County Commissioners Court at their offices or by attending the public hearing.”
County officials noted that the taxable value on the average residence homestead in 2020 was $106,846 and went up to $113,734 this year, which is an increase of $6,888 or 6.45 percent.
Comparing the tax on the average homestead, officials noted that the tax on the average homestead was $379.09 in 2020, but went up to $403.53 in 2021, which is an increase of $24.44 or 6.45 percent.
Comparing the tax levy on all properties, the county generated $22.4 million in 2020 compared to $23 million this year, which is 3 percent or $597,534 in more revenue.
Of that $597,534, a total of $360,000 of it was raised from $100 million worth of new property.
Without that new property, the county would’ve generated only 1.06 percent more revenue this year from last year.
Judge Sims told the News Messenger that the county is trying to keep the tax rate low to benefit not only taxpayers, but draw businesses as well.
“We’re trying to keep the tax rate low, so that if businesses are interested in locating here they’re going to see a low county tax rate and not a burdensome rate,” the county judge said. “So anything we can do to keep the tax rate low and not just for businesses, but also for property owners, we want our residents, our homeowners, our landowners to get the services they need at a reasonable cost and that cost us property taxes.”
“Low taxes are supposed to entice businesses and people to move here and sure enough, we saw $100 million in new assets move into the county last year,” said Sims.
Sims noted that Harrison County’s proposed creation of the Harrison County Assistance District will also help keep the property tax rate low by helping fund some needs. The proposed creation of the CAD may impose a sales and use tax in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
“The largest need at the county is to improve our county roads,” Judge Sims said. “My hope is that the County Assistance District will pass this November and we can use the proceeds to fund major improvements and repairs to our roads next year.
“As I’ve mentioned before this is a sales tax that will make the unincorporated areas of the county, currently at 6.25 percent, match the city’s at 8.25 percent,” he expounded. “The county will get to keep that extra 2 percent, but is limited on what it can be spent on which are primarily roads, public safety/fire prevention and litter.
“Currently, we have no other option to fund road improvements except by raising property taxes,” he added. “Passage of the county assistance district will enable us to keep or property taxes low while meeting a huge need in our road maintenance.
Judge Sims stressed that the funds won’t be spent on expanding the county’s existing road and bridge department. Contractors will be hired to immediately start repairing the large sections of the county roads.
Other public hearings set for Aug. 31 include public hearings to consider the county clerk’s 2021-20222 proposed archive fee plan and district clerk’s proposed technology fund plan.
A public hearing concerning the new fiscal year proposed salaries, expenses and other allowances for elected officials will also be held Aug. 31. Elected officials include: county judge, four commissioners, county clerk, County Court-at-Law Judge, District Judge, district attorney, four justices of the peace, county treasurer, tax collector, four constables and the sheriff.
All public hearings will be held at the 1901 historic Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall in the second floor courtroom.