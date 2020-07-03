The COVID-19 global pandemic didn’t sideline the traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence, Thursday, as Harrison County criminal defense lawyers carried on the annual Fourth of July observance before an attentive, socially distanced crowd.
Adorned in masks, lawyers Kyle Dansby and Kim Ryan publicly recited the document in front of the Harrison County Courthouse, as a reminder of the vision of the nation’s founding fathers.
“The Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association started this years ago and we’ve been doing it for a while here in Marshall,” said Ryan, who launched the tradition in Harrison County in 2012. It was carried on by Dansby in 2015 to the present.
In honor of the nation’s freedom, lawyers across the state pause for a few moments of the day to read the Declaration in front of Texas county courthouses, and anywhere globally that a Texas attorney is.
“It’s very important,” Ryan said of the annual reading. “The reason the defense attorneys hold it very closely and the reason that our Criminal Defense Lawyers Association makes it a national — and even international occasion — is that these are the rights that help us protect our clients.
“This is the founding document that makes sure that our leadership is there for us; and that is, I think, the most important thing about it,” she said. “And so we just want to stand up here and remind people.”
The lawyers were encouraged to see the crowd grow this year to nearly a dozen attendees. Bob and Sharon Faust, who were among spectators, said they enjoyed the eighth annual event, and wished more would’ve attended to listen to the recitation.
“It’s very important, especially in these times,” Sharon Faust said of the Declaration of Independence. “We’re in troubled times, the country is.”
The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, and announced that the 13 American colonies, which were then at war with Great Britain, regarded themselves as 13 newly independent sovereign states, and no longer a part of the British Empire. Instead they formed a new nation — the United States of America.
According to www.ushistory.org, the document was adopted two days after Congress declared independence as the British fleet and army arrived at New York.
To make sure the annual public reading carried on safely, amid COVID-19, attendees were encouraged to wear masks and social distance. A recording of the public reading was also posted to social media so participants could share in the occasion, at their own leisure, virtually.
“Your local defense bar is committed to protecting and ensuring by rule of law the individual rights guaranteed by the Texas and Federal Constitutions in criminal cases,” said Dansby.
“It’s about we, the people,” Dansby said of the annual reading.