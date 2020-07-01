Harrison County criminal defense attorneys are planning an Annual Fourth of July public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11:30 a.m. July 2.
The reading will be held at 200 West Houston in front of the Harrison County courthouse. The public is invited. Due to Covid-19, everyone is requested to wear masks and social distance. The reading will be also recorded on Facebook Live and posted onto KMHT’s Facebook page, for those who want to participate remotely.
This is the eighth annual reading in front of the Harrison County courthouse.
“Your local defense bar is committed to protecting and ensuring by rule of law the individual rights guaranteed by the Texas and Federal Constitutions in criminal cases,” organizers said.
Again, this event will be held at the working Harrison County Courthouse located at 200 West Houston Street.
To learn more about this event please contact Defense Attorney Kyle Dansby at (903) 738-6162 or kdansbylaw@gmail.com.