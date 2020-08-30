The city of Marshall’s public works department has been working overtime this year, with goals outlined in the Mobilize Marshall plan and other projects in the works for the end of 2020, and the next year.
Director of Public Works Eric Powell said that the department is currently working on the replacement of a number of water mains, including the one on Travis Street and Frazier.
The water main on Travis Street was the one that broke on Christmas last year, and is currently 81 years old, according to Powell.
Powell previously told the city commission that the Travis Water Main design is near completion and will likely be out to bid by fall 2020, with a goal of being completed by the end of the year.
“All of this work is stuff that really desperately needs to get done,” Powell said.
To help shave down the cost of repairs and pipe replacement, Powell said that the department is focusing on training current employees to make the needed changes, rather than hiring outside contractors.
“When we can do the work in house we can do more for the same amount of money,” Powell said, adding that by avoiding hiring outside help each project costs about 20 percent less, which is money that can be used towards other needed repairs.
The city is also waiting on a number of grants applications that were sent to the Texas Water Development Board to help cut the cost of various larger projects the city hopes to begin next year.
Powell said that the response to these applications will not come until next month, but could potentially save the city anywhere from 50 to 80 percent of the projected cost.
The largest of these projects is the Parker Creek Detention Pond which would create a 20 acre detention pond that would trap storm water which would otherwise flood US Route 59 and Texas State Highway 80.
Both routes are key to hurricane and flood evacuation, which is the main reason the plans to create a detention pond were set in motion.
Powell said that a detention pond differs from the more commonly known retention pond because a retention pond is designed to hold the water for a period of time and then release it, where as a detention pond allows the water to either evaporate naturally or be absorbed into the ground.
The detention pond also offers a more permanent water fixture, which Powell said during a previous commissioners meeting would offer opportunities for recreation and may be a potential new location for the establishment of alternatives for senior housing.
The project would cost around $3.1 million, and Powell said that if the grant were to be approved the city would likely have about 70 to 80 percent of the project costs covered.
The city also applied for a number of grants to assist with projects Powell presented to the city commission as a part of the departments 10 year capital improvement plan. The capital improvement plan includes water main and sewer main repairs, and Powell said if the grant money were to be approved it will be used to help get those plans off the ground without majority city funding.
Additionally, Powell said that as the city begins to update its website, the Public Works Department will create a page where the community can check in on current and completed projects.
He said that the new page will offer continued updates on what the public works department is doing, and where they will be working and on what.
“This is a way for the community to be able to keep tabs on what projects we have going on,” Powell said. “That way if someone sees equipment in a certain part of town, or wants to check in to see how the Animal Shelter is doing, they can do that all on one page.”
Powell added that this way the department has the ability to be more transparent with the work that they do, which can be hard when a majority of their completed projects end up underground.
“It can be hard for the community to keep up on what we are doing with city funds when all of our work is below street level,” Powell said.