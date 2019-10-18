Bear Creek Smoke House hosted the first Bear Bottom Pumpkin Carving Chamber After Hours event Thursday.
Two teams from city chambers and local non profits competed in teams of three to see who could win the best carved pumpkin.
“We want to get people out here to try everything that we have and just have a good time,” said Stormy Nickerson, organizer of the event.
Nickerson said that she got the idea from her time working as the Executive Director on the Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
Teams came to Bear Creek and purchased pumpkins from the store for the event.
The store provided some carving tools, but teams were encouraged to bring their own as well.
First place winners received a free catering event for 20 people with a private room rental.
Judges for this years competition were Chad Sims, Leward LaFleur and Brian Hoyle.
Winning the first-ever competition was the Boys and Girls Club.