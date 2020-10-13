During October and even November, pumpkins seem to be a staple: pumpkin patches, jack-o’-lanterns, and pumpkin pie. Did you know that there is a difference between Carving Pumpkins and Pie Pumpkins? According to myfearlesskitchen.com, carving pumpkins tend to have pale orange flesh, and not very much of it. That makes it easy to carve through the flesh and make your fancy designs. Pie pumpkins have a darker orange flesh. The flesh of a pie pumpkin is also quite thick. With all that pumpkin, what else can you do with it? You can make your own pumpkin puree!
How to Make Pumpkin Puree
You will need 2 pie pumpkins or 1 regular carving pumpkin. The pie pumpkins are easier to work with and have a sweeter taste.
Instructions
- Wash your pumpkin under running water with a vegetable brush. Safely cut each pumpkin in half.
- Scoop out the seeds with a spoon. You can save them to make oven-roasted seeds!
- Place the halves on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and bake at 350ºF for about an hour. The peel will look wrinkled.
- Remove from the oven and cool. When completely cooled, flip them over and scoop out the pumpkin with a spoon.
- Place the pumpkin into a food processor. Puree until smooth.
- Refrigerate your puree or separate into 1 or 1 ½ cup portions, place in the freezer.
Pumpkin flavor is the most common ingredient to welcome fall time, but did you know that it can be used year-round for baking? Pumpkin puree serves as a healthy substitute year-round when used as a replacement for fat. Using pumpkin puree as a substitute in your baking produces delicious and moist end products you will enjoy. Make sure to use pumpkin puree and not pumpkin pie filling with picking up ingredients.
Substitute
1/2 cup of oil with 1/2 cup of Pumpkin Puree
1 cup of butter with 3/4 cup of Pumpkin Puree
1 egg for 1/4 cup of Pumpkin Puree
For more information on this topic contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 903.935.8414.