HARLETON — It was a pumpkin picking kind of day Saturday during Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery in Harleton’s annual Pumpkin Stomp event.
The annual event that invited children and families to come out and pick pumpkins, dress up in costumes and play games benefits Longview’s Evangelical Presbyterian Church Youth Group.
Guests on Saturday braved the chilly, damp weather to ride on hay rides around the vineyard, pick pumpkins out of the pumpkin patch, eat lunch at the vineyard’s restaurant and play carnival games inside the winery’s event center.
Enoch’s Stomp General Manager Misty Hamilton said the annual event, which has been hosted for more than a decade, brings in 300 to 500 people every fall.
Next up, the winery will host their Holiday Sip and Shop on Dec. 7 with several vendors on hand and lunch will be hosted in the Tasting Room.
Vendors interested in participating in Christmas at Enoch’s Holiday Sip and Shop can contact Hamilton at 903-24-1587 or by email at misty@enochsstomp.com.
For more information about Holiday Sip and Shop, Dueling Pianos and other events at Enoch’s visit their website at www.enochsstomp.com.