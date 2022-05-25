“An unprovoked, cold-blooded murder” is how Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain described the death of 46-year-old James “Jim” Cole, of Hallsville as the punishment trial of his killer began Tuesday.
The defendant in the case, 57-year-old Busby Edward Jones, of Longview, pleaded guilty to the murder charge as the trial kicked off Tuesday, with County Court-at Law Judge Joe Black presiding.
In opening statements, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain said although Jones has pleaded guilty, his punishment still has to be determined, which is the reason for the trial.
“You’ve heard the defendant has pleaded guilty to murder. This will only be a punishment trial,” McCain told the jury of 10 men and two women.
“This portion of the trial is very critical and very important,” he said.
Prosecutor’s Opening
McCain noted the murder occurred on Nov. 8, 2019 at Jones’ home, located in the 1500 block of Quail Lane on the Harrison County side of Longview.
He told the jury that they’ll hear from witnesses that Melissa “Missy” Kelley, a mutual friend of Coles and Jones, had been hanging out with the victim earlier that day and using methamphetamine.
While hanging out, she reached out to Jones to ask him to loan her $40 to put on her incarcerated son’s commissary because she spent part of the money on Xanax pills.
McCain noted that while on the way to Jones’ home, Kelley dropped Coles off down the road from Jones’ home to wait for her, because she knew Jones didn’t like strangers around.
Upon arrival to the defendant’s property, Kelley found Jones at his storage shop. She had been talking to him for about 30 minutes when she saw Coles coming down the driveway after anticipating her return.
“Jim get tired of waiting and goes and checks on Melissa,” said McCain.
As the defendant opens the door, he shoots Coles, McCain said. Coles immediately drops to the ground, telling Kelley that he had been shot.
The DA said prosecutors believe the witness account from Kelley to be true because footage taken from video surveillance on the property mirrors her testimony.
The video shows Coles walking down the driveway with jacket in tow. After realizing Kelley’s car was locked, he goes to knock on the door. That’s when Jones reaches out with a gun “and pops him — one time — in the neck,” said McCain. “No provocation — just shot (him).”
McCain argued that Jones knew who Coles was because he asked Kelley about his identity when they saw him on the surveillance, walking down the driveway.
“Missy will tell you as Jim is walking up, Busby says: ‘Who is that?’ Missy says: ‘That’s my friend Jim,’” McCain told jurors.
McCain noted that Kelley tried calling 911 for help following the shooting, but her phone was dead. He said, according to Kelley, Jones then told her it’ll be faster just to try to transport Coles to the hospital herself. Jones attempted to help put Coles in her car, but failed, McCain said.
When police arrived, they found the victim slumped over on the ground by Kelley’s car already dead. McCain said it took responding officers about 15 minutes to arrive due to the long distance, being located in Longview.
The DA further noted that the defendant initially lied to officers upon their arrival to the scene.
“You’ll hear from Lt. Bryan Hill, the supervisor that day. He gets on the scene and asks Busby Jones about what happened. He said: ‘I don’t know. I was in my shop. I heard Melissa Kelley and saw him.’”
“We learned that’s not true,” the DA contended.
Being upfront with jurors, McCain noted the eyewitness’s past criminal history, consisting of felony forgeries and a current indictment for possession. Despite Kelley’s history, he argued that her testimony shouldn’t be discredited.
“Folks, that’s what we’re dealing with — an unprovoked, cold-blooded murder; murder for no reason,” McCain told the jury.
“He knows right from wrong,” the DA said of Jones. “He knows he shouldn’t have shot Jim Coles.”
McCain further contended that Coles’ use of meth does not justify his death.
Defense Opening
In his opening statements, defense attorney David Moore, representing Jones, argued that Jones has signage around his property, warning of no trespassing.
“On Nov. 8, 2019, Busby Jones was at his home — the same home he’s been at for 20 years,” said Moore.
Moore said his client’s home is gated with no trespassing signs plastered on the fence.
“There’s even a sign to call with his name and number if they need (assistance),” said Moore.
“He was at his house, minding his business,” the defense attorney said.
Moore said what Jones didn’t know is that Kelley and Coles had been “binging” on methamphetamine that day.
Moore said Kelley knew not to take Coles to Jones’ home, which is why she insisted to drop Jones off at his mother’s. When he refused, she took him with her, but dropped him off a mile or so down the road and warned him to stay away from Jones’ property.
“She said: ‘Don’t come down there,’” Moore argued. “In fact, Jim visited with some folks down the road. They’ll tell you how he got agitated, impatient.”
He said Coles was agitated not being able to reach Kelley on the phone. Moore said the guy talking with Coles also warned him not to go on Jones’ property.
“He goes down to Busby’s, doesn’t stop at the gate, doesn’t call,” Moore said.
Moore said Jones and Kelley saw him walking rapidly to Jones’ door.
“Busby grabbed his gun,” said Moore. “There’s a banging on the door. Busby fires one shot with a .22, striking Jim. He hits an artery. He died within a couple of minutes.”
Moore argued that Jones tried his best to help Kelley load Coles in her car to seek medical treatment.
“Busby tries to get him help,” said Moore.
“Officers arrived. Busby lied to them. He lied to the officers — like a lot of defendants – but he told y’all the truth,” Moore told jurors, referring to Jones’ guilty plea.
“All of this happens in the blink of an eye,” said Moore.
He further argued that Jones pleaded guilty because they believe that it’s a case of “imperfect self defense.”
“Busby’s actions don’t meet all the requirements of self defense in this action,” said Moore. “In his mind, he can have an anticipation of fear and shoot, but that doesn’t rise to the level of self defense.
“So, it’s imperfect self defense,” said Moore. “That’s why we stood up and pled guilty.”
Arguing that every defendant is not the same, Moore noted that his client has not only had a stroke, but a rare autoimmune membrane disorder that needs constant attention to avoid blood clotting or excessive bleeding.
He said doctors will testify that his medical condition causes him to have split second decisions.
Moore further noted that while Jones has been out on bond, awaiting trial, he’s been under the supervision of probation and hasn’t had a single hiccup.
“We’ll tell you the type of person Busby can be — a law abiding citizen,” said Moore.
He told jurors that what they do in the next few days will not bring the victim back.
“Whatever you do to him will be harder on him than what you do to some 30-year-old or even on me,” said Moore, asking the jury to take that into consideration when deciding on punishment.
The trial continues today.