Over a dozen furry friends were able to find their forever homes this Valentine’s Day thanks to the City of Marshall Police Department’s Animal Control & Shelter and Friends of Marshall Animals teaming up with Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to offer $14 adoption fee’s.
The remainder of the fee, which Friends of Marshall Animals member Jana Hernandez said can get expensive, was paid by Patterson.
“I know how important animal adoptions and our shelter are to the citizens of Marshall and Harrison County. This adoption sponsorship is an ideal way for Patterson to do our part. I hope many of our customers and friends in the community will visit the Friends of Marshall Animals Valentine’s Day adoption event inside our dealership and the Animal Shelter on February 14th to see how many perfect animals need loving homes,” stated Richard Traweek, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Managing Partner.
Each adoption included a $50 voucher toward the spay or neuter, $4 voucher toward the Rabies shot and the 1st round of shots. An adopter would be responsible for any amount of the spay or neuter above the $50 voucher, but the Shelter staff have information on multiple low cost options.
Every animal except for one that was being fostered by the Friends of Marshall Animals was able to find an adoptive family on Valentine’s Day. Even more animals being housed at the Marshall Animal shelter found homes that day as well.
Community members had two opportunities to find their new pet, by visiting the Marshall Animal Shelter any time throughout the day or visiting the tent set up for the adoption event outside of the Patterson from 4 to 6 p.m.
Families traveled from all over the area, some even coming in from Louisiana to adopt their new friend.
“A huge thank you to Patterson for this opportunity, we are so grateful that they were able to step up and help us find these pets their homes,” Hernandez said.
The Friends of Marshall Animals are currently looking for any other business partners interested in hosting a similar event later this year. For more information contact the group through friendsofmarshallanimals@gmail.com.