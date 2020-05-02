After an early morning pursuit Friday, an arrest was made in regards to a slew of charges.
At 9 a.m. Friday, May 1 a patrol officer with Marshall Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of Grand Avenue and North Washington Street.
The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and there was a pursuit that ended in the Oak Manor Apartment complex on Victory Drive where the fleeing car crashed into a parked vehicle.
The only occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Jeremiah Fisher, 30, of Marshall ran from the vehicle with a firearm in his hands and attempted to conceal the weapon in some bushes. Fisher forced his way into a resident’s apartment but was confronted by an occupant and ran back out. Marshall Police officers located Fisher and took him into custody.
Fisher had thrown the firearm into some bushes but officers were able to locate it a short time later.
Fisher was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, burglary of a habitation, possession of a prohibited weapon and duty on striking an unattended vehicle.