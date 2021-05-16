For the past six months, members of the newly legitimized Quality of Life Task force, have been working to create a plan to better improve the parks and recreation facilities within the city of Marshall.
During Thursday’s city’s council meeting, the group was able to present this plan for the first time to councilmembers, where they were met with unanimous approval.
Co-Chairs of the task force Ashli Dansby and Colin Brady presented the two phase plan to the council in its entirety on Thursday, starting with the reasons why the task force was created.
“We started with a blank white board in a room,” Brady said. “We just got together and worked off of each other.”
The task force was created as a portion of the Mobilize Marshall plan, created with community input in June 2019. City Manager Mark Rohr said during the meeting Thursday that the quality of life section of the plan was marked as a high priority by councilmembers, which led to the creation of this group.
Dansby said that members of the task force were selected from the community based on their interest and skill sets related to the work the task force was involved in. Members included along with Dansby and Brady are Willie Davis, Kendrick Biggs, Chad Patterson, Leo Morris, Eric Powell, Ryan Erwin, James Love and Mallori James.
The groups plan includes as the first step of phase one the acquisition of a Parks and Recreation Study for the city of Marshall, which has already been approved along with funding by the council.
Jasmine Rios, the city communication representative, said that on April 22 the council approved some amendments to the 2021 Annual Budget, one of which included $20,000 for the Recreation Study that is going to be done by Heartland Play, out of Longview.
Dansby said the task force looked at a number of companies to work with for the study, and that Heartland Play offered the most inexpensive services needed.
“After approval from the council to move forward with the Quality of Life Taskforce Plan we have begun the process to get this completed,” Rios said. “As of yet, we have not be given a timeline but look forward to having one very soon.”
Rohr said during the meeting that the group would likely look to have the study started by next week.
The study will play a vital role in the rest of the plan, according to Brady and Dansby, who said that the creation of a Parks and Recreation Master Plan is a key component to a number of grant opportunities the group is looking at for other projects.
“The master plan is something that is needed for a lot of these grants,” Dansby said. “It’s an important component to funding the rest of this plan.”
After the study and the plan are created, the group will move on to the second portion of Phase 1, the T&P Pond Property project.
This pond, located in Marshall, is an underutilized resource according to Dansby and Brady, who say that with a little bit of work the area can be transformed into a new park and recreation area.
“When you go there, it’s like being dropped in another are,” Dansby said, explaining that the group hopes to bring activities such as fishing, kayaking, bird watching, hiking and more to that location.
Brady said that the project was signaled out because it is a very feasible thing to accomplish, with the beautiful scenery just waiting for the city to add the elements needed to create a great park.
“This is something that we can see happening fairly easily, it just takes a little bit of focus,” Brady said.
The project plan in its entirety is available on the city of Marshall website at www.marshalltexas.net/agendacenter, under Thursday’s agenda packet.