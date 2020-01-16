JEFFERSON — Beautiful patterns, new techniques, and tried and true methods will be on display when the 2020 Jefferson Quilt Show returns to downtown in the bayou city Jan. 24- 25.
The 17th annual “Quilts on the Bayou” event is set to once again draw hundreds to the Jeffersonian Institute in downtown Jefferson as dozens of vendors will be on hand to showcase their quilts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We have 26 vendors this year and we have continued to grow each and every year,” Vendor Chairman Edris McCrary said on Wednesday. “We our expecting at least seven new vendors this year. We will have a person with featherweight sewing machines for sale, along with the accessories and we will have fabric and new stencils. We will also have an author who writes books on the theme of quilting.”
Tickets to the event are $5 per adult per day or $9 for a two day pass. Tickets for children aged 6 through 12 years old are $4 each.
“We also have a raffle drawing to win a quilt each year and this year’s quilt is made by Janis Mayfield and it was quilted by Terri McMillon,” McCrary said. “Tickets for the raffle drawing are $1 each or six tickets for $5.”
The quilt show allows quilters to showcase their methods and talents while allowing guests a chance to learn or purchase some of the best hand made quilt work in the area.
“There are so many advanced things to use today in quilting,” McCrary said. “We have many today that do modern quilts because it gives them an outlet to relax but doesn’t take as much time to complete. The big push recently in quilting has been the use of English paper piecing, which is all done by hand. Quilting is very relaxing and rewarding at the same time. You can make something to give to you or someone else satisfaction and joy.”
Tickets to the event will be available at the door and McCrary said, depending on weather, they are expecting a good crowd this year.
“Last year was the best year, as far as the number of people through the door, that we’ve ever had,” she said. “A great number of volunteers help make this event happen each year.”
To find out more about the event, visit its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/jeffersonquiltshow/ or the Jefferson Quilt Show website at https://jeffersonquiltshow.com/