The railroad crossing at FM 2209 in Jefferson will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, Feb. 19 so that the Union Pacific Railroad can make repairs, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The crossing will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on both days, re-opening to traffic Tuesday evening before it closes again Wednesday morning.
TxDOT said motorists would be detoured to FM 3001 and FM 1997 to Woodlawn. This work is subject to change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen issues.
For more information, call the Texas Department of Transportation’s Jefferson Maintenance Office at (903) 665-2692.