HALLSVILLE — The railroad crossings in downtown Hallsville will again close on Wednesday and Thursday as Union Pacific Railroad continues work on a project it began at the start of the year.
The railroad crossing at FM 450 in downtown Hallsville will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. today until 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The railroad crossings on both FM 450 and South Cypress Street will also be closed to all traffic again from 8 a.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday.
Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey said Tuesday the railroad company is working to complete a project it began in early January as Union Pacific Railroad replaces the track at both locations.
The Wednesday and Thursday closure of FM 450’s railroad crossing will leave the town with two railroad crossings at Branch Street and South Cypress Streets to connect the north and south sides of the city.
On Saturday and Sunday, the only railroad crossing available will be the crossing at Branch Street.
Casey previously advised drivers to allow plenty of travel time on the work days as more traffic will be accessing fewer crossings, and encouraged drivers needing to access the south side of Hallsville to use Interstate 20.