HALLSVILLE — Railroad crossings will again be closed in downtown Hallsville on Friday after Union Pacific Railroads failed to make the needed repairs to the crossings while the locations were closed earlier this month, city officials said.
The railroad crossings at FM 450 South and Cypress Street will be closed from noon Friday to noon Saturday, according to city officials.
"We were told the railroad company only replaced one rail during the previous closure and now they are replacing the other rail," the City of Hallsville posted on its Facebook page. "Again, we regret any inconvenience this may cause you."
The same two railroad crossings connecting north and south Hallsville were closed for three days earlier this month so Union Pacific Railroad could replace the track at both locations.
These closures have left the town with only one railroad crossing at Branch Street to connect the north and south sides of the city.
Casey also advised all drivers heading to the four south Hallsville ISD campuses to allow plenty of travel time and to expect delays.
“We regret the inconvenience but the city has no say in the matter,” the city said previously.