Railroad repairs set for this week near Jefferson have been delayed a week, according to an announcement from Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Marcus Sandifer on Tuesday.
East drivers traveling near Jefferson and Karnack next week will have to find alternate routes to avoid railroad closures.
Jefferson
Drivers on FM 728 west of Jefferson will need to find another route from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 19 to avoid the railroad closure there as Kansas City Southern Railroad conducts repairs to the railroad crossing.
Traffic will be detoured on a route to State Highway 49 and Kellyville Road on Jan. 19. Signs will be up to direct drivers to the alternate route. Portable message boards will also be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn drivers of the scheduled road closure.
Drivers with questions about the closure, detour routes or construction work may call the TXDOT’s Jefferson maintenance section at 903-665-2692 for more information.
Karnack
Drivers traveling on FM 134 near Baldwin, west of Karnack, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 will need to find an alternate route as Kansas City Southern Railroad redirects traffic while it performs repairs to the railroad crossing.
Traffic will be detoured to a route on State Highway 49, FM 805 and State Highway 43. signs will direct drivers to the routes and portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing to warn drivers of the road closure.
Constructions schedules at both sites can be changed due to inclement weather.