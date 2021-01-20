Break out the umbrellas and galoshes this week because Marshall is expected to receive about two inches of rainfall through Sunday.
Storm clouds moving in from the southwest will cause scattered showers throughout the week, starting Tuesday with rain expected through next Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Weather conditions will remain consistently cloudy through the next seven days, with rain expected to lighten up slightly on both Wednesday and Saturday.
Consistent rain may cause flooding in certain areas, so community members are asked to remain cautious.
Temperatures will remain in the 50’s and 60’s as well, with wind coming in from the northeast causing a wind chill that feels like the 40’s.
Community members are also asked to use caution while driving this week, due to the rain increasing the risk of traffic accidents by lowering visibility and hampering the safety of the roads.