Another round of rain will head Harrison County’s way this week, with the National Weather Service saying the area could see up to 2 inches of rainfall through Thursday.
Though originally the National Weather Service has indicated there could be a potential for severe weather due to a cold front helping to stabilize the atmosphere, the chance of severe weather has been taken out of the equation.
“Locally heavy rainfall of at least 1 to 3 inches will also be possible across deep east Texas and north Louisiana, with minor flooding issues possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night,” the National Weather Service in a hazardous weather outlook.
With saturated ground due to rainfall over the past few months, minor flooding and some river flooding may be expected.
As with all rain, the National Weather Service urges drivers to turn around, don’t drown if they come upon water covering roadways. Rain should move out of the region Thursday, according to the NWS.