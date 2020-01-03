2019 ended the year with a total of 57.10 inches of rain, significantly less than the 2018 total of 67.52.
According to Lead Meteorologist Matt Duplantis, with the National Weather Service Shreveport office, Marshall gets on average about 50 inches of rain per year with Longview receiving about 47 inches a year and Shreveport getting 51 inches annually.
“We were over average but not by much,” he said of the 2019 totals.
Looking forward to the next three months, Duplantis said that the Climate Prediction Center is saying the area should be about normal for precipitation but there is a chance that temperatures will be approximately 30 to 40 percent higher than the normal range of high’s in the mid-50s, lows in the mid-30s.
In the past 24 hours, with the latest rainfall, Marshall has received approximately half an inch of rain with Longview receiving .14 and Shreveport receiving .74, according to the meteorologist.
For tomorrow, Marshall will see a 20 percent chance of rain, with a high of 64, low of 38.
The weekend will be clear with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
More rain is anticipated next week with a slight chance on Monday and Tuesday and a 50 percent chance next Thursday of thunderstorms.