The Sabine-Neches Resource Conservation and Development Area has helped improve the quality of life for Harrison County and fellow member counties throughout the years, and wants to continue to help with that mission, Darryl Primo, board chairman shared.
“We have done things in Harrison County — a massive tire cleanup,” he said of a massive tire cleanup project in 2017 that involved the disposal of 30,000 tires in Precinct 4 near Harleton.
Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the RC&D, the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s environmental health division was able to properly dispose the tires, which were abandoned from an old tire store. It was the county’s largest cleanup project- ever.
“We helped clean up and even assisted in buying a clean school bus for Waskom ISD,” Primo added, explaining that a clean bus is one that meets current clean air standards.
Thanks to the RC&D, both Waskom and Elysian Fields Independent School Districts were able to purchase new school buses in 2016 through RC&D’s grant program that uses money collected from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality fines. Elysian Fields and Waskom each received $64,575 to help purchase their new clean diesel school buses, at the time.
The nonprofit organization also funded $1,000 to the county to help with n illegal trash dump cleanup.
“There are other things that we can do for you,” Primo told the Harrison County Commissioners Court as he gave his annual report Tuesday.
“That’s why I’m here, is to ask for your help. No one knows your precincts better than you do, and those situations such as illegal trash dump, tire dumps, a septic tank system that people are having problems with, have nowhere else to turn, even public water system… there are funds available — state and federal funds — that are available to help address those issues, but we need to know about it,” he told commissioners.
Primo said the organization currently has an astronomical amount of unclaimed money that wasn’t used last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was a COVID year so a lot of things got put on hold, so a lot of money went unclaimed,” he explained. “That money is sitting out there available for projects that you might have, needs you may have in Harrison County.
“All we’ve got to do is get your project in the pipeline and hopefully we can bring some of that money back here to East Texas,” he said.
Primo noted that Harrison County pays $500 a year to contribute to RC&D’s budget.
“I can tell you that’s the best $500 you’ll spend if you help leverage it to other projects,” Primo said.
In addition to Harrison County, RC&D serves seven other East Texas counties, which are Gregg, Smith, Panola, Wood, Van Zandt, Upshur and Henderson.
“It’s a voluntary local, nonprofit organization, whose purpose is to combine the resources of local and state government with the private sector to enhance the standard of living and quality of life, here in East Texas, by keeping our land a little cleaner, our water a little safer to drink, our air (more clean),” Primo explained. “So basically it’s a good public health (organization).”
“I think it reflects the desire of all of us (elected) officials to make things a little better than we found it,” he said.
The board is made up of representatives from each county it serves. Primo, who is Pct. 2 Commissioner for Gregg County, noted that Harrison County Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield represents the county on the board.
“He does a great job for Harrison County,” said Primo. “He comes to the meetings, participates, and keeps the interest of the citizens of Harrison County on the absolute (forefront). He has done a lot.
“RCDM is here to do a lot more for you,” said Primo.
The purpose of the RC&D program is to accelerate the conservation, development and utilization of natural resources, improve the general level of economic activity, and to enhance the environment and standard of living in designated RC&D areas. Current program objectives focus on improvement of quality of life achieved through natural resources, conservation and community development, which leads to sustainable communities, prudent use (development), and the management and conservation of natural resources.
The nonprofit also dispenses TCEQ fine money in the form of grants for projects like hosting household hazardous waste collection days, replacing failing sewer systems for low income homeowners, helping purchase new school buses, picking up abandoned tires, and funding illegal trash dump cleanups.
“The Supplemental Environmental Projects (SEP) program allows organizations fined by the TCEQ to direct the money to a local project with direct environmental benefits,” the RC&D board explained. “This program is now funding about $2 million a year through RC&Ds across the state. This past year Sabine–Neches RC&D administered SEP projects in three out of our eight counties.”
In addition to Harrison County’s projects, the organization has provided $25,000 for a wastewater treatment project in Smith County; $7,500 for wastewater treatment in Van Zandt County; $5,500 for wastewater treatment in Wood County; $7,215 for electronics recycling in Henderson County; $500,000 for riverfront work to protect native trees in Wood County; and $25,000 for a household hazardous waste project in Gregg County.