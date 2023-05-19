Third-graders across Harrison County received a special reward this week as 372 new bicycles were given away to students who accomplished their reading goals, propelling themselves to grow their reading skills by a year.
The program is a partnership between local school districts and Mission Marshall, which aims to promote literacy in students at a crucial time in their development.
All four Marshall Elementary schools participated in the program this year, along with Elysian Fields and Waskom school districts, which according to Mission Marshall Director Misty Scott is new this year.
“If you’re a reader, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to; if you’re a reader you can accomplish anything,” Scott said.
Debbie Crooms, with Marshall ISD, said that the school is still working on reaching its goal of having 85 percent of its third grade students read their goals this year, however, the program for 2022 is the largest the district has yet to host.
Crooms added that all of the students at Sam Houston Elementary School were able to complete the program, reaching their goals and receiving a new bike for their efforts.
“I hope that these students are able to value their literacy, but also I want them to remember the goals that they were able to reach today and that sense of accomplishment and keep striving for that,” Scott said.
The Marshall Lions Club and Marshall Rotary Club were present during the event, with Scott recognizing both groups and the other donors in the community who helped to support the program again this year. She added that Christus Good Shepherd also donated funds for new, matching helmets for all of the students.