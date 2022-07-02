Harrison County defense lawyers performed the annual recitation of the Declaration of Independence on Friday for Harrison County community members.
The warm and sunny weather allowed residents to gather outside of the county courthouse to listen to and process the words of our founding fathers.
“The Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which is the statewide criminal defense bar association, puts this on. I’ve read the Declaration probably almost 8 times,” said Kyle Dansby, a local criminal defense attorney, and coordinator of the celebration. “And even though you’ve read it multiple, multiple times, when you read certain parts of it, in particular the big bold language that we know about, it’s still important, it still affects me,” he continued.
This is the tenth year the Declaration of Independence has been read in downtown Marshall during the Fourth of July weekend.
Harrison County can count on its local defense attorneys to uphold citizens’ freedoms and honor the Declaration of Independence. This holiday event served as a reminder to the public of the responsibilities and rights that all Americans share.
It was held in front of the current courthouse rather than the historical courthouse because that is where the actual courts are located, according to Dansby.
“I’ll still get a feeling, still a little chill because we deal with these things every single day,” Dansby said, “As defense attorneys, the reason we read the Declaration of Independence around the fourth of July is to remind the public that we are here actually helping to enforce those rights on behalf of people who are accused by the state of Texas of committing crimes.”
On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. The 13 American colonies, which were at war with Great Britain at the time, were declared to be 13 newly independent sovereign republics, declaring their independence from the British Empire. The United States of America, in its place, was founded.
The comforting document states three basic ideas. The first idea is that the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness were bestowed upon all mankind by God on an equal footing. Secondly, the protection of these rights is the primary function of the government. Finally, if a government attempts to deny these rights, the people have the right to revolt and form a new government.
Bonnie and Bob of Marshall attended the event, and stated that they thought the celebration was fantastic and that they were glad they came. Bob said that he had even previously worked for both the Marshall and Marion County Sheriff’s Departments.
“Oh, my goodness, this is the foundation of our democracy and we need to understand this document and understand why it was necessary to declare our independence,” said Bonnie.
The event was much smaller this year compared to years past, with some citing COVID-19 as a deterrent while others speculated on other reasons as to why more people didn’t come out.
“It’s not that we’re going to get in here and be arguing back and forth like they do at a lot of different assemblies… it’s not something that’s going to be a bunch of disputes, or anything going on, it’s a learning thing” explained Bob when speaking on reasons why some people might not have come out.
Bonnie and Bob gave a declaration of their enjoyment of Dansby’s recitation, feeling especially proud of the complete and correct pronunciation of such difficult words as those found in the historical document.
“He did a wonderful job. He pronounces every word perfectly and some of those words are really difficult” Bonnie said, noting the solace defense attorney Dansby provided throughout the celebration.