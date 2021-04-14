Registration for free student summer art classes with the Michelson Museum of Art begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 through their website michelsonmuseum.org and on their social media page.
The following classes are included.
Bilingual Arts and Songs will be held at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 8-9. The class will be taught by instructor Audrey Lozano for students in grades first through third. The class is limited to 15 students.
Two sessions of Capture the Sky, an adventure film and painting class, will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 16. The class will be taught by instructor Michelle Nilumandrad for students in grades fourth though seventh. The sessions are limited to 15 students each.
Two sessions of clay masks will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 22. The class will be taught by instructor Karen Lowrey for students in grades fifth through seventh. The sessions are limited to 15 students each.
The Secrets of Leo’s Trunk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon June 29-30. The class will be taught by instructors Bonnie Strauss and Dinora Harris for kids ages four to five years old. The class is limited to 12 students.
Two sessions of Down of the Farm will be held on July 13-15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The morning class will be for students grades first through third and the afternoon session will be students in grades fourth through sixth. The instructor will be Jodi Beavers. The sessions are limited to 15 students each.
Two sessions of Portraits in Art will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 20-22. The morning class will be for students in grades first through third and the afternoon session will be for students in grades fourth through sixth. The instructor will be Jodi Beavers. The sessions are limited to 15 students each.
Art with Music will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 27-28 and taught by instructor Dr. Ian Aipperspach. The class is open from grades second through sixth and limited to 15 students. Another session of this class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 4-5.
The Art of Photography is being offered from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3-4. The instructor is Stacy Splawn, The Magnolia Studio, for grades fifth through the eighth. The class is limited to 15 students.
Full registration should be completed online. Interested participants can find the link at michelsonmuseum.org or their Facebook page. A confirmation ticket will be emailed to participants or it can be picked up at the museum. The ticket should be presented the day of the class.
Health protocols include self-screening for any symptoms before coming to the museum, masks are required and temperatures will be checked.
The museum staff wishes to remind the public that all classes are assisted and it is important to remind children to use their museum manners. If a child will not be attending a class that has been signed up for, let the museum know ASAP. Parents are welcome to wait at the museum but children are required to attend class alone, with the exception of the class for 4- and 5-year-olds.