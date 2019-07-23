The Harrison County Historical Museum will honor Janet Cook, its recently-retired executive director, with a reception on Friday, Aug. 2 for her dedicated years of service.
“The Harrison County Historical Museum gained more than an executive director 10 years ago when they hired Janet Cook and saved her from retirement,” said Becky Palmer, who has been appointed by the museum board as the new director.
“The museum became more than a job to Janet; it became a mission,” Palmer said.
Cook, who retired on June 30, accepted the position shortly after retiring from the City of Marshall, where she worked as director of planning and community development and assistant city manager. It was truly a labor of love for Cook as she donated her salary back to the museum while working diligently to fulfill its mission.
The come-and-go reception will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the County Commissioners courtroom, located on the second floor of the historic 1901 Harrison County Historical Courthouse in downtown Marshall.
The public is invited to attend the Aug. 2 reception to honor Cook for her tireless efforts.
“We would like for people to come and people that Janet has worked with, through the museum over the last 10 years,” said Palmer.
“There’s just thousands that she has worked with that have volunteered here that may not know that this switch has occurred because she’s very humble and very quiet about these things; and I just believe that there’s folks who would like to come and say thank you for what you’ve done,” Palmer said.
FULFILLING THE VISION
Palmer said Cook, along with many others, had a vision for what the museum could become. Phase one of the vision began with the installation of exhibits in the historic courthouse after the museum returned home to the then-newly renovated facility.
“Fundraising began and the exhibits took shape,” Palmer recalled. “Under Janet’s leadership, the museum became a place for learning.”
Palmer said Cook did not stop there, however. With the help of the board of directors, donors and volunteers, the second phase of the dream — a Service and Sacrifice Museum Annex honoring fallen heroes and veterans of Harrison County — began to take shape.
Now, “after six years of fundraising, grant writing, and adjustments to the plans, the new museum has become a reality,” said Palmer, noting the annex museum will be housed in Memorial City Hall.
“In a few months, it will open to help us remember the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our county,” Palmer said.
In addition to helping fulfill the vision of the museum, Cook also assisted the board and museum supporters in finding a permanent home for the Inez Hatley Hughes Library and Research Center. The center had found temporary housing inside of the city’s former police station at 406 N. Fulton St. but was in dire need of more space to store its historical compilation, including letters of wartime, old school scrapbooks, family photos, newspaper clippings and more.
“After an extensive search, that has become a reality,” said Palmer, sharing they found a new home at 400 S. Washington Ave., which is the former Palace Cleaners building.
“As we get ready to move over 120,000 photos, documents, books and artifacts to our new building, the future is bright,” she said. “We are proud to be reaching a point where our main mission is historical education and service to all Harrison County, the state of Texas, and beyond.
“All this was accomplished under the leadership of Janet Cook,” Palmer praised.
Ann Brannon, museum board president, said although Cook is retiring, they are happy to have her continue to support the museum.
“Janet is continuing to volunteer. She’s going to be working with the research library and helping us put together and organize the (Service and Sacrifice military exhibit opening),” she said.
Palmer said Cook’s hard work and leadership, donated to the organization, are priceless.
“She has truly been on a mission from her heart, and all of us who know, and have worked with her are grateful,” said Palmer.
NEW LEADERSHIP
Palmer, who works as assistant education director and assumed the role of new executive director July 1, said she’s excited about building on Cook’s legacy.
“I’m going to try to fill her shoes,” said Palmer, who retired from Marshall ISD after 26 years. Palmer taught language arts at Sam Houston Middle School. “I am not Janet. I come from a different background, but I’m going to do my best to build on her legacy.
“I’ve been (assistant) education director for four years, and I’m really excited about the direction we’re going because we are no longer museum building, we are turning to the education side,” she added. “We’ll have three sites by the fall open and running; and it’s a big job, but I’m excited about the prospects of what we can do in downtown Marshall.”
Brannon said they’re pleased to have Palmer as the new director.
“Becky was a perfect fit,” the board president said of Palmer, whose job as assistant education director is to design, plan and implement all educational programs hosted by the museum. Programs include History Rocks Summer Day Camp, Journey Stories lunch and learn series, and the first annual Women of East Texas History Spring Symposium.
“We knew from the very beginning who we needed to get to follow in Janet’s footsteps because Becky knew what she needed to know and had already shown the city how knowledgeable she was and what value she was to the city,” Brannon said.