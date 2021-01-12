Due to COVID-19, the District 5 4-H Food Show will be offered virtually this year. Below, please find recipes from Harrison County 4-H members; Johnathan Knox and Jacob Lamb.
Let’s cheer them on!
Venison Fajitas
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Venison Steak (Sliced into small strips)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon fajita seasoning blend
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 small onion, sliced
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 2-4 tablespoons butter
- Flour tortillas, sour cream, and cheese for serving.
Instructions:
Mix together all the seasonings, place the venison strips in a ziplock bag and sprinkle seasoning
over steak. Let sit 5-10 minutes. While that sits, place butter in a hot pan and cook onions and
peppers until softened. Remove onions and peppers from pan and place a little more butter if
needed in pan and put in steak strips. Cook until thoroughly cooked through. You may serve the fajitas with tortillas, sour cream and cheese.
Johnathan’s Kale Smoothie
Makes 4 10 ounce servings
Ingredients:
- 1.5 cups of yogurt
- 1 cup of water
- 9 kale leaves
- 1 sliced frozen peach
- 1 cup of frozen blue berries
- 1 cup of frozen halved strawberries
- 1 — 2 Tablespoons of honey
Instructions:
Measure the 1.5 cups of yogurt into the vitamix container.
Measure 1 cup of water into the container.
Wash the kale leaves and add to the container and push down.
Add the frozen sliced peach to the container.
Measure 1 cup of frozen blue berries.
Measure 1 cup of frozen halved strawberries.
Blend mixture in vitamix starting at 1, moving to speed 10 and flipping blender to high. Mix until the vortex forms. Measure in 1-2 Tablespoons of honey into vortex and mix.
Pour into 4 glasses and serve immediately.
Contact the Harrison County Extension Office, 903.935.8414 for more information on this topic.