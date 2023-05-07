Makeovers for Five Notch Road North and Old Town Road are underway as crews were expected to begin reconstruction this week.
“On Five Notch Road and Old Town, both of those crews are starting to mobilize and get equipment in and get started,” County Road Administrator Luke Davis reported to the commissioners court last week, giving an update on the projects.
He said contractor Reynolds & Kay LLC will begin working on Five Notch Road while Rayford Truck & Tractor will start on Old Town Road.
Bids for the two roads were awarded this past fall. The Old Town Road project (County Road 1202), located in Precinct 1, calls for the reconstruction of a little more than five miles of road, which is the entire length of the road.
The Five Notch project (County Road 1023), located in Precinct 2, calls for the reconstruction of 1.7 miles of road, starting on Cox Road and heading north past the road and bridge department to the city limits sign past the weigh station.
County Judge Chad Sims said, at the time, that both are significant projects that he’s glad to get accomplished.
“This is a significant project for the Elysian Fields area, five-plus miles of completely redone road on a road that is in terrible shape,” Judge Sims said previously of Old Town Road, which is located in the Elysian Fields area. “It’s heavily trafficked, so I’m excited about this and thankful that we’re able to do it.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, who represents that area, also shared his sentiments, adding that’s he’s also excited that the county is using a local contractor for the projects.
Five Notch Project
Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who represents the Five Notch area, shared before how pleased he is to see the road get the attention it needs, especially since it’s attracted even more traffic lately.
Timmins noted previously that with Precinct 2 being the smallest precinct in the county, with only 75 miles of road compared to the other precincts with 200 to 300 miles of road, he’s happy to see Five Notch selected as a special project.
Old Town Road Project
Speaking on the Old Town Road project, Hatfield reiterated his excitement on the reconstruction project.
“I’m very excited to get Old Town Road done. It’s over five miles of road, and it’s a cut-through road from Highway 31 in Elysian Fields to FM 451, which is a cut through from the school district. Both the schools are located on 451,” said Hatfield. “It’s a very populated road, lots of folks live there and a lot of traffic on it. A lot of people use that road. There’s a four-corner intersection there where Strickland Springs and two other roads intersect there with it about halfway down. But it’s been a road that’s been beat up, and oil traffic has been [terrible] on it for several years. I’m excited to get that done for the citizens that utilize that road in Elysian Fields and in that area.”