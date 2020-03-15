A recount in the Pct. 1 County Commissioner race for the Republican Party Primary was scheduled for Friday morning, but called off late Thursday, according to the Harrison County Elections Office.
Candidate Robert Bryan had announced his intent to request a recount after losing to incumbent William Hatfield by only 38 votes.
The unofficial totals, including absentee, early and Election Day numbers showed that Hatfield nabbed 1,353 votes or 50.71 percent of the vote. Bryan took 1,315 or 49.29 percent of the vote.
Because of such a tight race along with issues encountered at the elections office that day, Bryan announced the following day his plans to seek a recount.
“It was brought to my attention that some things happened at the elections office that were questionable at the time I was receiving election results, the evening of the election,” Bryan told the News Messenger, at the time. “I want to make sure that the election results are true and correct and we will be requesting a recount.”
Republican Party Chair Lee Lester confirmed on Friday that the recount had been called off.
“Mr. Bryan very graciously said he would accept the totals as they were given, so he did not petition for a recount,” Lester told the News Messenger.
The Republican Party canvassed the party’s election results on Thursday. Final totals in the contested local race show Hatfield gained four more votes — — 1,357 or 50.77 percent — — and Bryan attained one more — — 1,316 votes or 49.23 percent of the vote.
Following his win last week, Hatfield took to his Facebook page to thank all of his supporters, which includes his family and friends, for all the hard work, counseling, advice and prayers.
“I’m extremely grateful for each and everyone that took the time out of your schedule to vote for me,” the incumbent wrote. “I pledge to continue to proudly serve Pct. 1 and all of Harrison County to the very best of my abilities using the resources I have.”
“A very special thank you to my wife and campaign manager, Debra, for all the hard work and hours working to help get me re-elected,” he added.
Bryan, a retired DPS trooper and current business owner, said he ran for the greater good of the county, and have absolutely no regrets.
“I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported me with prayers and with their votes,” he said, following the election. “That means a lot.”