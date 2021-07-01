As revelers indulge in summer activities, the American Red Cross is providing summer safety tips to ensure a good season.
“The American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy and is offering safety tips to keep you and your family safe all summer,” Red Cross officials stated.
The Red Cross recently offered tips regarding heat, water and grilling safety. Regarding heat safety, Red Cross informed that excessive heat causes more deaths than all other weather events. Because of such statistics, Red Cross advises to be sure to check on loved ones who spend a lot of time alone or who may be more impacted by the heat.
“When possible, slow down and stay indoors,” Red Cross officials said.
Regarding water safety, Red Cross advises to become “water smart” before going in, or around the water.
“This starts with learning to be safe, making good choices, and learning to swim to at least achieve the skills of water competency,” Red Cross officials said. “Everyone should be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely.
Finally, because summertime grilling is popular, inciting more than 10,000 home fires on average each year, the Red Cross suggests the following tips to help stay safe:
- Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
- Never grill indoors — not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.
- Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
- Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
- Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.
Red Cross suggests these safety tips to protect oneself from the heat:
- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine.
- When outdoors, avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade.
- If you do not have a working air conditioner, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places such as libraries, theaters and malls.
- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
Red Cross offers the following water safety tips:
- Prevent unsupervised access to water. Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers and keep a constant eye for any water dangers such as portable splash pools/slides, buckets and bathtubs.
- Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm’s reach of young children and new swimmers. Kids should follow the rules. Designate a “water watcher” to keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.
- Always wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat and if in a situation beyond someone’s skill level.
- Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair — everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy even in areas supervised by lifeguards. Always maintain constant attention and actively supervise children even when lifeguards are present.