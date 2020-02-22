The Marshall Christus Good Shepherd Foundation will pick back up i’s annual Red Dress Luncheon this year on Feb. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event has been on pause for four years according to Aliceson Howell, the Director of the foundation, but has been going on for over a decade.
“It really has always been an event about educating the community about heart health and wellness,” Howell said.
This year’s event, which will take place at the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 E. End Blvd S, will be unique according to Howell, because it will also work to educate the community on the new medical center.
“We have been working very closely with Brett Kinman, the new administrator, and he will be speaking at the event to help educate the community on the new medical center and all of the changes that have been taking place,” Howell said.
She said that Christina Anderson, the foundation chairman and Dr. Valarie Allman will also be speaking at the event about the work the foundation does and women’s health respectively.
Dr. Allman has spoken at a number of past luncheons according to Howell.
“She is really great, just a wealth of knowledge about women’s health and heart health and it is always really helpful for the community,” Howell said.
The event has historically worked as both a fundraiser for the foundation and a way to educate the community.
Howell said that it helps the organization get the word out to the community about healthy living, while also helping to support the foundation and the hospital.
“It is a really great way for the community to come out and support the hospital and the foundation financially,” she said.
There is no set number of community members who can attend the event, Howell said, and many tickets have already been sold.
Interested community members can purchase tickets by calling the foundation at 903-315-5284 or by purchasing them at the hospital gift shop.
Tickets are sold for $35 each or a table of eight can be purchased for $320.
She said that after each fundraiser the foundation board gets together to determine what they can use the money for to benefit the hospital.
“We have used the money in the past for cardiology type equipment, but we have also used it for many other things depending on the need,” Howell said.
Any and all community members interested in attending are welcome to join.
“Just because it is the red dress luncheon does not mean men can’t come, they can wear a red tie, a red shirt or even just show up in their jeans, we want them to come either way,” Howell said.