Heart health was addressed in an array of red as Christus Good Shepherd Foundation hosted its annual Red Dress Luncheon at the Marshall Convention Center Wednesday.
Signs with health conscious slogans decorated the convention center during the event, as community members were treated to a catered lunch by Blue Frog Restaurant and Catering as part of the ticket price as they listened to the speakers.
Chairman of the foundation board Christina Anderson addressed the crowd first, giving an update on the work the foundation is doing.
“It is always great to get together with friends but it’s much more important to recognize such a key cause,” Anderson said.
She stressed the importance of the event, and the work the foundation and hospital are doing, which helps community members understand why heart health is important and to care for themselves and those they care for.
“It’s no longer about wearing red,” Anderson said. “It’s about our commitment to stand together to take charge of our own heart health and those we cannot bear to live without.”
Hospital Administrator Brett Kinman also spoke during the event, giving community members gathered at the event an update on the hospital.
He said that Christus Good Shepard is working with the foundation to get two portable x-ray machine replacements, as well as working to improve the hospitals electronic medical record system, adding more physicians and changing the payroll system.
“We had the Red Dress Luncheon for years and then had a three year hiatus, “ Kinman said. “We are excited to bring it back to the Marshall market place.”
The keynote speaker at the event was Dr. Valarie Allman, who has spoken at a number of luncheons in the past.
Allman discussed women’s heart health during the event, giving advice to the community about how to best keep yourself healthy and what to look for as symptoms of heart problems.
“We (women) tend to dismiss our symptoms, we don’t get diagnosed as easily,” Allman said.
She discussed coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, and many other symptoms and issues community members may face.
Allman also advised community members with high blood pressure to take their medication, to be careful if you are diabetic about controlling their diet, and to work on weight control, all as a way to help keep the community healthy.
“Every ten pounds you lose adds years on your life,” Allman said.
Money raised during the event will help support the hospital, with foundation board members meeting with Kinman to help determine where the funds can best be used in support of Christus Good Shepherd.