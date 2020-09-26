Maverick fans showed out in full red and white spirit Friday night at the first football game of the 2020 season.
A near capacity crowd filled the Marshall Maverick stands donning masks and obeying social distancing requirements. Facing off against the New Caney Eagles, it seemed as if everyone in town was attending and excited, regardless of mask requirements, to see the football team play on the new turf.
“It’s a great opportunity to attend and support our students,” William B. Travis Elementary School Vice Principal Dr. Sonia Burnett-Andrus said at the game. “I’m happy to see the community’s excitement where our students are concerned.”
William B. Travis Elementary School Principal Tamekia Johnson echoed the same sentiment.
“It’s a great feeling. Even though the masks hide our smiles, we’re here to show our support as Marshall Maverick fans,” she said.
