Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Harrison Rusk, and Shelby Counties and Genesis Prime Care has partnered together to offer a comprehensive diabetes education class, “Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes”, every Thursday in October.
Each class will promptly begin at 10 a.m. Registration fee is $12. If you are one of the first ten individuals to register, then your registration fee is free. The registration deadline is Sept. 30.
To register click on this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/do-well-be-well-with-diabetes-education-class-tickets-120285833165
The topics to be covered are as follows:
- Characteristics of Type 2 diabetes
- Recommended blood sugar ranges
- Managing diabetes with nutrition
- Managing blood sugar medications
- How to read and utilize nutrition labels
- Exercise and diabetes
- Dining out and keep diabetes under control
- Prevent and manage diabetes complications (including feet problems)
- Resources for caring for diabetes
- Planned meals using the carbohydrate counting method
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 8 percent of people in the United States have diabetes. In Harrison County, 15 percent of adults over the age 20 have diabetes. Diabetes occurs when the body does not make enough insulin or the insulin it makes does not work properly. While diabetes is not curable, it is manageable.
Are you or someone in your family at risk for Type 2 diabetes? If you are 45 years old or older, overweight, physically inactive, or if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or triglycerides or a history of vascular disease, then you have a high risk of developing diabetes.
If you or a love one has diabetes or have a high risk of developing diabetes and you want to learn more how this chronic illness can be managed through nutrition and self-care, Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes is the perfect five week diabetes education program for you.
For more information, please contact Louraiseal McDonald, CEA-FCH at 903-935-8414 or ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu.