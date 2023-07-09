The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines is currently accepting registration for their youth development afterschool program
Available for students from Pre-K through 12th grade, the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines serves multiple districts in the East Texas area, including Elysian Fields, Waskom and Marshall. The afterschool program is aimed at helping students to grow academically with a focus on overall development.
“We are that bridge between when school is out and when parents pick up their children,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines Chad Patterson. “Our focus is on development, so we’re not just babysitters, we really want to focus on helping kids grow academically.”
The programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines include both summer and academic school year options. During the summer, the Marshall Carlile Center for the club is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., and during the school year, the club is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This allows the organization to work with local school districts to academically strengthen what students are learning at school.
“We partner with the school districts and the parents to help kids grow and develop their God-given potential,” said Patterson.
“We’re a safe place for kids to come,” explained Patterson. “Parents will know that their kids are going to have some fun, they’re going to get academic support, and we’re going to surround them with love and support.”
Registration for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines is $85 per month during the academic school year and $600 during the summer. All fees are also based on parent income as well, following federal guidelines to offer a discount as a means to assist families who may be experiencing financial barriers. The afterschool program features a grant-supported tutoring session for parents to sign their children up for, career chats with local industry professionals, and reading development activities. They have also recently brought back the Northeast Texas Soccer Association, which had over 400 students participating last spring
This year, the organization has partnered with Marshall ISD to establish a transportation program for their after school program, which will allow the district to bus students to the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines Carlile Center in Marshall. This will help to accommodate students who are attending the program and provide a convenient option for parents.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines has partnered with several businesses and organizations in the Marshall community as well. This includes a partnership with the Food Harvest organization to allow Chik-fil-A and Starbucks to donate food for the kids each day throughout the week. The organization works closely with Unity Way, Community Healthcore, Wellness Point, the local police department, JROTC, Rotary Club and others to support the afterschool program as well.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines is currently seeking volunteers who help support the afterschool program in day-to-day activities such as a reading hour for the children. Volunteers must be 18 or over and agree to a background check before being trained. Those interested are encouraged to reach out by phone or by visiting the Marshall Carlile Center location. As a nonprofit organization, community support as well as donations are a key component in financing all of their efforts to benefit students. The next fundraiser will be the Champions Luncheon in November.
You can learn more about how to register on the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines official website www.BeGreatEastTexas.com, on Facebook, or by calling directly at (903)-935-2030. The last day of the summer program is July 28 and registration for the upcoming academic school year is open now.
“Our mission is to help grow caring, responsible, and productive adults,” said Patterson.