Back by popular demand, the 2019 East Texas Taco Fest is bringing on the cuteness as the Chihuahua race returns to the scene Sept. 14 in downtown Marshall.
“If you think your tiny little speed racer has what it takes, sign up early and we’ll feature a photo of your little racer on our Facebook page,” said Marshall News Messenger multimedia sales executive, Brenna Barnett.
“This is one of the cutest competitions you will ever witness,” she said.
The second annual festival is organized by the Marshall News Messenger and presented by main sponsor Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
The Chihuahua race is sponsored by Choice Dental and is open to any dog of Chihuahua descent.
“They don’t have to be purebred Chihuahua,” said Gai Bennett, events manager for M. Roberts Media, owner of the Marshall News Messenger, “They can be a Chihuahua mix, but we do want them to have some Chihuahua.”
Bennett said the race — deemed “the most intense speed race on the ground” — was a hit last year.
“The fans were crazy over the Chihuahuas,” she said.
Participation in the contest is free, but admission into the festival is required. Pre-registration is available now for the event.
“They can call or email me to get a registration form,” said Bennett.
Participants may also register onsite.
“Depending on how many entries, we will just have one heat or multiple heats or a runoff race, just depending on how many Chihuahuas we get,” said Bennett.
While the festival will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Chihuahua race is set for 3:10 p.m. Organizers encourage participants to join in the fun by signing up their speedy little pup.
“These tiny little speed demons will be sprinting to the winners circle,” said Bennett. “This will once again be the most exciting, nail biting race ever.”
Call (903) 232-7206 or email gbennett@mrobertsmedia.com for race registration forms.
Tickets for the 2019 East Texas Taco Festival are currently on sale at the website, eventbrite.com. General admission tickets are $10 for a wrist band. VIP tickets, which include entry to a VIP section, two drink coupons, snacks and hors d’oeuvres are $40. Admission for kids ages 12 and younger is free.