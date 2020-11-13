JEFFERSON — Participants who want to get into a holly jolly mood are now able to sign up for the city of Jefferson annual Christmas parade hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber has entry forms available for participants to register their float or vehicle in the parade. Entry fee is $10 and all floats should have lights.
To access the registration form, visit https://www.facebook.com/jeffersontexaschamber/photos/gm.3466456756814013/3481842895197765/ and then mail the completed form to P.O. 967 in Jefferson or 120 East Austin Street in Jefferson, 75657. Completed entry forms can also be emailed to director@marioncountychamber.org.
The Hometown Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 in downtown Jefferson and lineup will begin at 4 p.m. for participants in the parade. The lineup at 4 p.m. for float and vehicle participants will begin at the corner of Walnut and Austin Street.
The parade will begin on Walnut street then flow to Austin Street and on to Market Street. From there the parade will follow along onto Henderson Street and end at Lion’s Park.