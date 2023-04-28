Receiving a Type 1 diabetes prognosis at age 11 could’ve meant the end of any athletic future for Dr. Will Walker, but thanks to a unique summer camp sponsored by the Texas Lions Club that was not his fate.
“One of the things that I mistakenly been told shortly after diagnosis was like, ‘Hey, you’re from Avinger, basketball is really important there, but it’s going to be really difficult; you’ll probably never be able to play like competitive sports,” recalled Walker. “And going to Lions Camp allowed me to see, well, wait a second. There’s all these other kids that’s doing these things and they’re doing them back home; and we got to swap stories. And you’re not alone on an island anymore.”
Walker, now longtime professor of kinesiology at East Texas Baptist University, reflected on his journey recenlty as addressed the Jefferson Lions Club as the club prepares to send some deserving children off to the annual free Texas Lions Camp.
The summer camp, held in Kerrville, is dedicated to serving children throughout the state with physical disabilities, Down syndrome, cancer and Type 1 diabetes.
“Currently, Texas Lions Camp has openings available for campers for this summer,” said Jefferson Lions Club member and Lions District 2-x2 Texas Lions Camp director, Peg Brown-Walker.
“There is never a cost to families for their child to attend,” she said. “We are registering now!”
The camp’s programs provide participants an opportunity to try new activities and create lifelong friendships while developing greater self-esteem and independence. Eligible children must be between ages 7 and 16 and have a qualifying physical disability. Children with Type 1 diabetes must be between the ages of 8 to 15, and those with Down syndrome must be between ages 12 to 16.
Brown-Walker said the typical capacity for the summer sessions is about 200 participants.
“Our residential program for this summer is still accepting applications for our weeklong sessions,” she said.
This year’s season will offer 10 sessions with the first to kick off June 4-10, and the last July 28-30.
Reflecting on his experience, Dr. Walker said it was around summer 1992 when he was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 11. At the time, he was anticipating an engaging summer of church camp and computer camp at LeTourneau University.
“It was all a big exciting time for a kid that’s turned 11, who thought he was going to have this big summer, and then a week after school was over, I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The remainder of my summer after that was two to three weeks at UTMB in Galveston living at the McDonald’s House and just getting trained on how to be a Type 1 diabetic,” Walker recalled.
Following his stay, he spent a few weeks at home before receiving the opportunity of a lifetime — a chance to go to Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville.
“Towards the end of the summer I had the opportunity through the Lions Club in Avinger, they sponsored me and were able to get me in really late in the process,” said Walker. “It’s atypical to be able to get in that late, but I got in at Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, and had an opportunity there to be around other kids that were in similar situations. It was really beneficial to me.”
The camp was a dream come true as it presented a chance to fellowship and bond with peers battling similar challenges.
“At that time, we’re talking 30 years ago now, we didn’t have all these possibilities of network connections through social media and smartphones and those sorts of things,” said Walker. “If you didn’t personally know someone that was also a Type 1 diabetic, there really wasn’t anybody you could talk to about this kind of stuff. We didn’t have internet; there was no looking at online support groups. MySpace and Twitter and Facebook were not even dreamed of yet. So, just to have that opportunity to be around other kids was really invaluable... very encouraging.”
The experience helped him realize the personal and professional goals he’s reached today, Walker said.
“I’m currently at East Texas Baptist University. For the last 16 years I’ve been a professor in the kinesiology department at ETBU, working with athletes, working with our students that are planning on being coaches and physical education teachers and movement professions, physical therapists and personal trainers,” said Walker, adding he’s also active in intramural sports. “So, in my 40s now, I’m still active and trying to keep up with the college athletes. Starting next year, I’ll be doing that same sort of thing at Pine Tree ISD. I’ll be working with the coaches and their program and teaching intro to health science courses for kids that are in their CTE program.”
He credits the Lions Camp for helping him be able to live a viable life despite his prognosis. The camp also helped lead him to his calling in kinesiology, which he aims to use as a ministry to help others.
“You know, as Christians, we’re called to be Christ-like. I can’t walk up to someone and lay my hands on them and heal them like Jesus did as much as I would like to. But, what I can do is I can help students have a long love of physical activity and taking care of themselves so that they don’t have to, as adults, deal with [diabetes],” said Walker. “You know, I deal with Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder, there’s nothing I could’ve done; but there’s plenty of people that deal with Type 2 diabetes; and in a lot of cases it’s avoidable if you take care of yourself.
“I’m hoping, maybe I can’t cure people like Jesus did, but I can help prevent some of that stuff,” he said.
And now that registration has opened for the summer Lions Camp, Walker encourages those with any specialized needs to attend, as he is a witness to how it can positively impact someone’s life.
“It really did,” he said of the positive impact. “It’s not [just] for Type 1 diabetics. They have camps throughout the summer for kids for a variety of needs whether hearing impairment, visual impairment, and wheelchair users. They have sessions for kids with various physical disabilities and Down syndrome.”
More special is for the first time the club is offering fun for the entire family this year with an exclusive family camp that allows families to partake in the specialized activities that meet their children’s needs. Walker said the great thing about it is it’s all free.
“There’s a lot of private camps that you can find not just in Texas and elsewhere that are really expensive and really exclusive, but the Texas Lions Club — through this camp and through some of the other things that they do as part of their organization — really do a tremendous job of helping kids and their families deal with what can be really overwhelming, particularly when it first happen,” said Dr. Walker.
For more details about Texas Lions Camp, call Lions District 2-x2 Texas Lions Camp director, Peg Brown-Walker, at (903) 926-1960.