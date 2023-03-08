The Harrison County Teacher Retirement Association met recently at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Serving as guest speaker in celebration of Black History Month, was Robert L. Jones of Karnack.
Jones was introduced by his wife Gloria, a member of the association. He is a retired teacher of Caddo Parish Schools and also a retiree of the U.S. Army. Jones’ passion is researching and collecting family history and Black history.
Jones shared with the group a vast amount of information that included local African Americans and how their lives impacted our local community. He also shared a timeline of events that have directly affected African Americans that included the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Jones’ presentation also included handouts of an ancestral layout. The layout served as an example of how a person’s ancestral background can be traced.
Following Jones presentation, Cozzetta Robinson, president of the association, presented him with a certificate of appreciation.
Meetings of the association are held on the third Tuesday of each month from September through May (excluding January) at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Meeting time is 11:30 a.m. Cozzetta Robinson serves as president.