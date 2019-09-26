The friends of Marshall Animals will host Remember Me Thursday today starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event, which will take place in Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall, is a candlelighting ceremony to remember animals who lost their lives without forever homes, and to shed a light on the adoptable animals in shelters today.
Bridget Fugler, with the friends of Marshall animals, said that the event is a way to bring to light this important issue in the community.
“Together we are a voice for orphan pets. The entire world will share the importance of pet adoption and shine a light on all orphan pets that are waiting for their forever homes in shelters and rescues,” Fugler said.
The event is a national campaign, Fugler said, which has brought the issue to light in over 180 countries in past years.
The event will be open at 6:30 p.m. with candles, bags and other items on sale to the community.
The ceremony will start at 7 p.m.
The candle lighting ceremony will kick off with an opening speaker, and will include songs, prayers and poems in the memory of the lost animals.
A moment of silence will follow, to commemorate the animals lives, before the event ends in a pet walk. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
“Remember Me Thursday is a global awareness campaign that unites people and pet adoption organizations around the world,” she said.
For more information find the Friends of Marshall Animals on Facebook.