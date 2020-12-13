As the State Legislature prepares for a new legislative session, starting in January, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service is requesting two exceptional items — the restoration of 5 percent of its base funding and $4 million for a statewide digital educational platform.
“Every state agency had to give back 5 percent a few months ago, so we’re hoping to get that back, so we can keep all of our personnel, because if we don’t it’s going to be a loss of about 52 fulltime positions across the state,” explained Sheila Harris, district extension administrator for District 5, which covers 22 counties, including Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Gregg.
“Because our budget is 95 percent personnel, we don’t have a lot of other places to cut because we’re only mostly people,” she told the News Messenger. “So if we lose, it’s going to be people, so we’re hoping we can maintain all of our personnel.”
Harris outlined the requests during a recent meeting held at the Harrison County Extension Agency office with District 9 State Representative Chris Paddie. Attending the meeting were agents from five of the six counties Paddie represents.
“We have agents here from Harrison, Panola, Marion, Sabine, and Cass counties,” Harris said.
“We just want to share information about what our agents have been doing and what our agency will be asking for in the next legislative session, just to kind of get a little bit of time in before their new session starts in January,” she said.
RETURN TO BASE FUNDING
According to the Legislative Appropriations Request for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 that the statewide agency filed with the Legislative Budget Board and the Governor’s Office Budget Division, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service is asking for $5.9 million to be restored to its budget.
“Extension certainly recognizes the state’s budget challenges and appreciates the financial support provided by the state,” the administrator’s statement in the request states. “While recognizing that budgets are tight, we envision opportunities to expand our work to improve human health, enhance economic and food system security and strengthen communities. These programmatic opportunities can significantly contribute to state goals by serving the health and security needs of the diverse people and communities of Texas.”
The administrator further explains that working with volunteers in all 254 counties, the extension agency addresses local priorities supporting production agriculture, health and wellness and youth development through the 4-H program, in addition to providing support with communities following natural disasters.
“For more than 100 years, the agency has worked to help Texans improve their lives through science-based knowledge using programs, tools and resources statewide,” the administrator pointed out. “The agent network has also been directly involved in Hurricane Harvey and wildfire recovery efforts, and most recently has provided direct response to COVID-19.”
The administrator said because the extension’s annual budget is mainly invested in professional educators statewide, a budget reduction below baseline funding severely compromises the agency’s ability to leverage funds provided by county governments, and the ability to provide local educational programming and support statewide emergency response.
Further, a 5 percent reduction not only results in a loss of 52 fulltime positions statewide, but also a loss of an estimated $532,000 in leveraged county funds that directly support county personnel in the communities they serve.
“The loss of funding will limit the agency’s ability to provide resources to the state during times of emergency,” the administrator’s statement indicated.
Speaking at the local legislative meeting with Rep. Paddie, Harris said Texas Agrilife Extension Service is not able to give up a dump truck, for example, like an agency such as TxDOT can.
“So we’re asking for the return back to base,” she said. “As you can tell, it’s our agents that have been the boots on the ground, again, with COVID. And it’s been a request from either the governor and/or our chancellor which is why our agents have been involved in these things because of (our presence in our counties).”
ENHANCED DIGITAL PROGRAM
Regarding the second exceptional item request — enhanced digital extension program delivery — Harris said this is needed to have a more cohesive platform to support extension programs statewide.
“Before COVID, our agency did not have really one platform for digital; and so agents were doing Facebook live; they were doing Zoom…,” she explained. “That separate request is money that will help maybe come to one general platform for our whole agency to begin reaching clientele, virtually.”
While the extension agency already offers some online programs including online training for childcare providers and online training for people pursuing food safety certifications and food handler’s licenses, the agency is in need of one centralized platform.
“To equip the statewide network of agents and specialists with modern educational tools, Extension seeks to expand its program delivery through the development of a statewide digital education platform,” the extension’s Legislative Appropriations Request states.
The request notes that the desired platform will help engage and educate an increasingly diverse and growing audience throughout the state.
“Digital tools will be used as a companion to face-to-face meetings and will also equip agents and specialists with resources to respond during unforeseen events as experienced during COVID-19,” the administrator stated in the request.
According to the agency, its request for $4 million of general revenue for the next biennium will provide critical infrastructure for extension educational program delivery in all core programs including food and nutrition, childcare, youth development, risk management for farmers, ranchers and the state’s agricultural economy.
“These funds would be used to lay the foundation to build a statewide digital network,” the administrator noted.
“Though the agency does not yet have a comprehensive and cohesive digital strategy, many agents, and specialists ‘bootstrapped’ their work through tools such as Google sites, Facebook Live, and others,” the administrator expounded. “It has become clear that a single integrated platform and a unified promotional strategy will allow the agency to reach many more people.”
PADDIE’S TAKE
Listening to both exceptional requests, Paddie gave his word to push for the items as he heads into the new legislative session.
“In the grand scheme of the state budget, these are not things that can’t be (considered),” he said.
The state representative said regarding budget cuts, he’s never been a huge fan of mandating across the board cuts for all state agencies because every agency is different.
“I have to look at it more as what does that mean, because for an agency that maybe spends a lot of money on other capital type things as opposed to personnel ….I really think it needs to be looked at a little closer instead of saying: ‘OK, everybody cut 5 percent,’” said Paddie.
Paddie said, in some cases, he also doesn’t think the legislature should ask an agency like the extension to make any cuts, particularly in a time when they are called upon, like during the pandemic, to do more.
“We’re giving you more responsibility and putting more of a burden on you; and, at the same time, we’re saying also we need to cut the very thing that you need more of to do the job that we’re asking you to do; whereas other agencies, 5 percent is nothing,” said Paddie. “I certainly will be advocating to making sure you guys have your full base funding and have your (personnel) that you need.
“Those are 52 (statewide employees) that you need to be able to do the great work that you do always,” he told the representing agents.
Regarding the request for an enhanced digital extension program delivery, Paddie said he thinks it’s a great idea. Being forced into the virtual world during COVID has had its pluses, he has observed.
“We are going to do things differently going forward than we have in the past; and we should embrace that in a lot of ways,” said Paddie. “We ought to be looking for more opportunities for all those folks that you have, professional educators you have, essentially, in your agency to make sure that we are exposing them to as many people as possible.”
The state representative said providing more technology could mean more people could be reached without having to drive for hours to a training that may even require an overnight stay.
“If we can find opportunities to do that from a technical standpoint, that’s just going to create more access, which is ultimately better for everybody,” said Paddie.
He said it’s evident by the numbers of people that the agents are currently reaching, through their social media platforms, that a cohesive platform will be advantageous.
“You’ve seen the people far outside of your area are participating in some of these things because they needed the information, but maybe they didn’t have access to it,” said Paddie. “So I think things like that, even once we’re past all this and everything’s gone back to normal, the new normal is going to still involve a lot of these tools; and I think we should absolutely embrace that.
“We should look for more opportunities, so I think we’re going to see a lot of folks thinking the same way you’re thinking in that we need to make sure that we build an infrastructure, technically, to be able to do some of these things; and, so for that, $4 million seems like a steal to me,” he said, stressing how significantly beneficial such a program will be.