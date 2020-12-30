A balanced budget, redistricting and rural broadband are the three main priorities for House District 9 State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) as he prepares for the upcoming legislative session.
“We’ll get into session on January 12,” Rep. Paddie said as he gave a pre-session legislative update to the Harrison County Commissioners Court, recently. “I’m thinking we’ll get sworn in on that day. I’m guessing …we’re not going to be in session a whole lot those first few weeks.”
Paddie said while he’s excited about getting sworn in for his fifth term, he’s not too excited about the challenges ahead with getting the capitol opened up, following the COVID-19 shutdown in March.
The state capitol building is slated to reopen Jan. 4. Outlining expectations, Paddie said people will see limited access to the capitol. Large tents may also be set up for COVID-19 screening.
“Folks are going to have to be screened. They’re going to have to take the rapid COVID test before they even enter the capitol,” said Paddie.
Offices will have control over how they personally handle their affairs.
“For us and our staff, at least once a week or more, myself and my staff will have rapid testing to make sure that our staff is healthy, is not spreading COVID,” said Paddie.
“We plan to allow access to our office for constituents who do want to come in and testify, or just want to come visit our capitol,” he said, noting they’ll take the necessary precautions and require guests to wear face coverings, use hand sanitizer and follow all safety measures required during the pandemic.
Regarding the session itself, Paddie said his main priority is being able to pass a balanced budget. The budget delineates state spending for the next two years.
BUDGET
Pre-COVID, it was estimated the state would have about a $2.6 billion surplus in the current budget, going into the next session. The state is facing a deficit of $4.6 billion. Nevertheless, Paddie said he feels confident that it will be worked out. He noted the state has a healthy Rainy Day Fund.
“The budget is going to be a challenge because we have a lot of needs out there,” said Paddie, noting education, transportation infrastructure and healthcare are some major priorities the state funds.
REDISTRICTING
In addition to the budget, Paddie said his second main focus is redistricting, which occurs every 10 years, following the Census and requires the redrawing of maps for the state’s congressional, legislative and State Board of Education boundaries. Paddie said redistricting is important to make sure there’s equal representation across the state.
He said while Texas has grown, rural Texas has not. Most people are moving to the geographical region referred to as the “Texas Triangle”, which is formed by the metro areas of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.
“Seventy five percent of the population in the state lives in that triangle; only 16 ½ percent of the population lives west of I-35,” said Paddie. “Think about that geographically. That is a huge part of our state but only 16 ½ percent of that lives west of I-35.”
Only 8 ½ percent lives in East Texas, he noted.
“So the good news is Texas is growing, the bad news for us is it is not growing in our area,” he said.
Redistricting will present an even bigger challenge for rural Texas this upcoming session, he believes, because East Texas, around the Van Zandt area, will have one less rural representative.
“West Texas in the panhandle has it worse. They’re going to lose two. So I can assure you that at least three rural representatives in the Texas House (will be lost after redistricting).”
“So every cycle…the rural voice gets a little bit softer in the Texas legislature,” said Paddie. “It makes it even more important than ever that we work hard to build relationships, coalitions with our colleagues in other areas, suburban areas so they can better understand (issues that are important to rural Texas).
RURAL BROADBAND
Paddie said rural broadband is another priority for him. It’s been a major issue for a while, and has currently been a necessity during the pandemic, particularly when it comes to providing virtual learning for students, and enhancing the quality of life, in general.
“These days, just like you need your lights to come on and flip the switch broadband has become a utility just like your electricity,” he said. “You’ve got to have it.”
He said he’s excited that they’ll have an opportunity to shine a huge light on something rural representatives have been pushing for. Rural areas are in need of reliable Internet to utilize real-time opportunities.
“We have areas in our county where you can’t even talk on your cell phone much less get high-speed Internet,” Paddie said in a legislative update he had prior with county extension agents.
Paddie informed the commissioners court that he’s talked to East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG), who has a plan in place, but just need funding to support the infrastructure.
“I’m really optimistic that we’re going to see some real progress on rural broadband, which is going to be huge not only for our citizens, but I think it is a real opportunity for us going forward from an economic development standpoint,” said Paddie, expounding how many work from home opportunities have opened up during the pandemic, allowing people to work practically anywhere remotely.
OTHER PRIORITIES
Beyond his main focal points, the state representative said it’ll be interesting to see what other priorities will rise to the top during the session.
“I think there’s two or three. Some of it is born out of the COVID situation,” he said.
Healthcare will definitely be a discussion, he believes. In particular, he anticipates a discussion on Medicaid expansion, which he thinks needs to be discussed more in terms of access.
“No one benefits more than rural Texas,” said Paddie, adding constituents are in need of access. “I certainly stand ready to have those discussions.”
Criminal justice reform will be another hot topic of discussion. Paddie said it was already a conversation prior to the recent riots and police brutality protests seen across the country.
“It’s happening in other places and trickling down and having an affect all over the country,” he said.
He said with Jail Standards and TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement) being two agencies up for Sunset Committee review this year, a discussion on criminal justice reform certainly has to happen.
“It’s just too many opportunities for us to have discussions,” said Paddie.
He said as he talked to local law enforcement throughout his district, they all agree there’s always room for improvement.
“’We’re not perfect; we can always do better,’” is what the consensus has been, he shared.
Paddie said he believes the discussion is an opportunity for departments he represents to set the standard.
“I think the departments I represent, I think they are doing a good job,” he said.
Regarding law enforcement, mental health will also be a topic, he believes, as housing mental health inmates does pose some challenges.
The state representative said another issue he believes the Legislature will take a look at is the potential relaxation of particular regulations implemented throughout the pandemic.
The court thanked Paddie for being a champion for East Texas.
“Thank you for all you’re doing on those things and everything that you do for rural communities here in East Texas,” said County Judge Chad Sims.
Sims said he agrees more funding is certainly needed to support mental health facilities. He also supports rural broadband and agrees unfunded mandates for counties need to be addressed. The county judge said providing rural healthcare is also pertinent.
“We struggle with getting doctors to locate here. It’s just something that’s very important to help our community,” he said.
Paddie noted he depends on county officials to be his eyes and ears on the needs that need attention.
“My job is to make sure we represent our constituency the best we can,” the state representative said. “I value your partnership.”
“My number one priority is always to stop bad things…things that are not good for rural Texas,” he said.
Rep. Paddie serves House District 9, representing Harrison, Panola, Marion, Cass, Shelby and Sabine counties. During the March primary, he won his party’s unopposed nomination for a fifth term.