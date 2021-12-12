Repairs to two tornado sirens in Marshall have been delayed while the city waits on parts to arrive, officials said this week.
Two of the city’s seven sirens, those on Key Street and Speed Street, were found to be defective on Nov. 17.
“Diagnoses of the issues were determined and the necessary parts needed for repairs have been ordered,” the city said. “However, those parts are being affected by the supply chain issues that currently exist in our country. Repairs to the sirens will be made as swiftly as possible once the needed parts are on hand.”
The Outdoor Warning System is one tool the City of Marshall Emergency Management Department utilizes as a part of its severe weather warning system. It is intended to be used for outside notification only, and should not be solely relied upon for notifications of severe weather, the city said.
“When inclement weather is approaching and in the event of a siren malfunction, we urge all citizens, especially those located near Key Street and Speed Street, to continue to rely on local weather stations, internet, and radio broadcasts for pertinent information in case a warning is issued,” the city said.