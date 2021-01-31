LONGVIEW — It’s time to clean out those closets and make some cash during the semi-annual Repeats are Neat! spring consignment sale event in Longview.
Started in 2007 by former Hallsville ISD educators Kelly Plunk and Carie Barthelemess, the event has a new owner and she’s hoping this spring sale will be a big one after East Texans have spent the past few months in their homes cleaning out unused items.
“We didn’t have a sale last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic but we did have one last fall,” new owner McKenna Parsons said Saturday. “The sale last fall was kind of small so we’re hoping the one this spring will be big.”
The four-day Longview consignment sale, set for March 4-7 at Maude Cobb Convention Center, allows community members to sell old items, while offering others a bargain on much needed back to school must-haves.
“Before I worked in an elementary school, I didn’t realize how many children right here in East Texas do not have their basic needs met,” former sale owner Barthelemess said previously. “We had seen one in Shreveport and thought it would be good to have one in our area so we decided to start it.”
When Barthelemess tried to sell the consignment event, Parsons said she jumped at the opportunity.
“I have two young children of my own and I had shopped the sale in previous years,” Parsons said. “When I heard it was for sale, I wanted to keep the event going, not only to help our family but to help other families out there like ours.”
The consignment sale allows participants to register, tag, drop off, sale and then collect the money for their used children’s items. Participants pay a $12 participation fee and keep 70 percent of their sales earnings, with the remaining 30 percent going to Repeats are Neat!.
Accepted items include gently used children’s clothes, bedroom furniture, toys, children’s shoes, baby items and other miscellaneous children’s items. Sellers set their own prices for their items. Marketing, the venue and advertising is handled by Repeats Are Neat!, and volunteers handle the actual sales on site.
Those who volunteer to work the event, as well as pregnant mothers or mothers with a child under one year old, get the first shopping opportunities ahead of the general public.
Registration must be completed by March 3 for sellers and items with their attached prices must be logged into the Repeats are Neat! website.
To register for the event or to sign up as a volunteer, visit the Repeats are Neat! website at {span}www.repeatsareneat.com. Those interested in shopping or selling can also keep up with Repeats are Neat! updates and information by following the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/repeatsareneat.
The spring sale is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 4-7 at Maude Cobb Convention Center, located at 100 Grand Blvd in Longview. Items must be dropped off prior to the first sale date.